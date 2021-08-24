Cancel
Springdale, WA

House hunt Springdale: See what’s on the market now

Springdale Voice
 7 days ago

(Springdale, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Springdale. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SOVEm_0bbTvud900

3576 Little Sweden Rd, Valley, 99181

2 Beds 1 Bath | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Oasis of privacy! Nestled in the Beautiful Huckleberry Mountains is a Custom Designed Rancher with Open Concept Living, A few of the highlights are knotty pine cabinets, granite counter tops, walk-in tile showers. 20 acres of the Mountain Valley with Forest Land behind and across. Fenced and cross fenced, 30x40 shop, 20x40 RV carport, and 30x40 Hay Barn with 7 - 9 x 16 stalls adjacent. (Can be easily turned into garages). Call today for your personal tour.

For open house information, contact DANA WOODARD, Real Estate Marketplace at 509-276-5445

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Washington Association of Realtor MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEWAAR-38802)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46G2fF_0bbTvud900

4203 W Lumberg, Springdale, 99173

3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Here it is! This quiet, secluded rustic cabin is a great way to get away! This home features 3beds, 1 bath, fantastic sized kitchen and plenty of room to spread out. This secluded home sits on 10 beautiful acres where you will find streams, seasonal pond, multiple beautiful fruit trees and plenty of wildlife! A 40x30 shop will house all your recreational toys and has plenty of room for storage. Love living in the country? This home is for you! Don't miss out on the quiet summer mornings enjoying this beautiful acreage in the quaint town of Springdale. Only 35 miles to Northside Y.

For open house information, contact Tiffany Ferraro, Professional Realty Services at 888-302-5550

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202114727)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZ5Gz_0bbTvud900

7702 Loralee Street, Ford, 99013

2 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1978

VIEWS! VIEWS! Views! Lake Access with picnic area and dock 1/2 mile down Private Road! Enjoy beautiful sunsets behind the tree covered hills on this 4.59 view acreage just North of Tumtum and Nine Mile! Existing home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus HUGE Great room perfect for entertaining! Master Suite with sitting area, private bath with shower and slider to deck to enjoy the view! Second bath has been updated with tile bath surround! Multiple heat sources via wood furnace or fireplace, propane furnace or fireplace or electric heat with a mini-split heat pump! RV Hook-up site could be perfect for tiny home or weekend guests! 20 gpm well! DSL via Century Link for high speed internet! Fruit trees! Minutes from Public boat launch and swimming area at Lake Spokane Campground! So much property to make your own!! Live in Existing Manufactured home or build your new dream home!

For open house information, contact Sarah Sibley, Professional Realty Services at 888-302-5550

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202121048)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efSjR_0bbTvud900

4040 Springdale-Hunters Rd, Springdale, 99173

5 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,562 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Secluded open concept home on acreage. Main home feature over 2500 sq. ft. of living space with lots of updates. 5 large bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms, living room, family/playroom, large kitchen with lots of cabinets and custom counter tops. PLUS BONUS Guest Home ADA accessible has pellet stove. Fenced back yard and garden space, large shop, and plenty room for pastures, Great well 18 GPM. Easy commute to Spokane. Call today for a private tour.

For open house information, contact DANA WOODARD, Real Estate Marketplace at 509-276-5445

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Washington Association of Realtor MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEWAAR-39951)

With Springdale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

