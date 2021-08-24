Check out these homes for sale in Buxton now

(Buxton, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Buxton. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

57395 Hatteras Court, Hatteras, 27943 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,164 Square Feet | Built in None

Amazing opportunity to move in this custom built home adjoining many acres of protected wetlands. High ceilings and rich wood finishes are only the start of the amenities. This home is move in ready. Enjoy walkway form community pool & beach access.

For open house information, contact Dan Johnson, Midgett Realty - Hatteras at 252-986-6321

40075 Harbor Road, Avon, 27915 2 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in None

Rare harbor front gem with brand new interior construction. This is a waterman’s, fisherman’s dream! The inside of this house is 100% brand new, completed this summer. The 4 outside walls provided a shell to build this brand-new one-of-a-kind coastal bungalow. The house was designed for family and friend entertainment while providing captivating views of the gorgeous, breathtaking sunsets over the Pamlico Sound. The exterior of the house features a front porch with built-in benches overlooking the harbor. Two boat slips are available for use with the property and after a day of catching, there is fish cleaning table at your disposal along with an outside shower where you can freshen up before dinner. There are also 2 built-in benches on the ground level for your comfort and convenience while watching the famous Avon Harbor sunsets. An entertainer’s dream kitchen includes a 7-foot quartz center island with built-in cabinets and plenty of room for barstools on 3 sides, eliminating the need for a separate table. Brand new 42-inch ivory cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, large single-bowl farm sink, including a subway back splash and striking pennant ceiling lights provide for a wonderful place to eat, gather and entertain. The living room has an open floor plan and four gigantic 42”x72” hurricane-impact windows, directly facing the harbor. After the sun goes down, the house is well-lit for family space and entertainment, or provides the perfect intimate sanctuary for a private getaway. The room boasts a 16 ft vaulted ceiling where a wooden beam traverses the room with built-in spotlights, track lighting and recessed lights throughout. The rest of this ceilings are 10’ high. The house features 2 Master bedrooms allowing guests their own private suites. In addition, one of the bedrooms has an extension that can house a bunk bed for children, a crib for a nursery, television and video game space for older children or provide room for professional office space. A media closet is the central hub for all ethernet and cables, modem, router, home theater equipment, printers, etc. Ethernet and TV hookups are available in the Living Room and both bedrooms. The house is equipped with a Ring Security Camera and Flood Lights with motion detection. The HVAC is controlled with an Ecobee smart thermostat which may be controlled with a mobile app. The whole house is decked with LVP hardwood flooring. Brand-new roof, plumbing, tank-less water heater, air conditioner and heat-pump provides for energy efficiency and years of maintenance free living. The house has been lifted to over 10ft above sea level. Under the house is a newly paved driveway, with additional parking to the street. While this house is secluded, it is centrally located close to restaurants, shopping, bars and less than 1 mile from the beach. This is a hidden gem. Don’t miss out.

For open house information, contact Dorothea Reed, NC 12 Realty at 252-995-6212

58822 Marina Way, Hatteras, 27943 1 Bed 1 Bath | $175,000 | Condominium | 540 Square Feet | Built in None

Sound side living at Villas of Hatteras Landing. Nice view over marsh looking towards Pamlico sound.

For open house information, contact Dan Johnson, Midgett Realty - Hatteras at 252-986-6321

57059 Lighthouse Court, Hatteras, 27943 6 Beds 8 Baths | $1,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,691 Square Feet | Built in None

Whether you are looking for the PERFECT vacation home or investment opportunity, look no further than "Davis Dunes II"!! This 6 bedroom (5 are masters!), 6 full bath and 2 half baths ocean front stunner will steal your heart!! Perfectly located on a cul-de-sac just steps away from the community boardwalk to the beach and within minutes of all the shopping, dining and entertainment that the village has to offer, this home truly has it all. The amenities abound - beautiful private heated pool with pergola; hot tub; dry entry; elevator; TWO laundry areas (ground and mid-level); a game room with wet bar featuring a full sized refrigerator and microwave; LARGE bedrooms with beautiful views and deck access; covered decks; sun decks; an incredible upper level with wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows; beautiful kitchen with double dishwashers, 6 burner gas range and granite countertops; large dining area and breathtaking ocean views!!! No wonder this property is such a solid rental performer with more than $156K booked for 2021 and more than $73K already on the books for 2022! This is one you do NOT want to miss...come and visit "Davis Dunes II" today!!

For open house information, contact Trisha Midgett, Midgett Realty - Rodanthe at 252-986-6321