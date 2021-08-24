Cancel
Beverly Hills, CA

Tom Girardi Officially Disbarred By California Federal Court

By Alex Darus
Erika Jayne’s story arc on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sounds like the plot straight out of a movie. The “enigma wrapped in a riddle and cash” boasted an over-the-top lifestyle with her hot-shot (much older) attorney husband. She and Tom Giardi showed off their private jets, mansions, and a whole lot of dough. But like Erika’s personality, it was just smoke and mirrors. Now the truth is coming out amidst allegations that Tom swindled money from his clients to buy several things, including jewelry ( and a career ) for Erika. And while Erika’s crying poor divorcee who didn’t have a clue, investigators (and her financial records ) are suggesting otherwise. Thankfully, Detective Sutton Stracke is on the case to call out not only Erika’s lies, but her co-stars blind faith.

Tom’s fall from grace has been central to RHOBH this season. He’s currently under a conservatorship , helmed by his brother Robert Girardi , due to his failing health. Even though prior to the allegations, Erika always praised her husband’s intelligence and sharp mind . But now his belongings are being auctioned off to pay off his millions upon millions of debt. Erika’s trying to get off scot-free, but advocates for the victims won’t stop until the money goes to its rightful owners . And while Tom’s clearly lost any ability to practice law in the future, now it’s been made official.

In a report from People , Tom has been officially disbarred by the California Federal Court. The state disbarment is still pending at this time. Tom didn’t contest the decision, nor did his conservator, but it’s clear no one will be jumping to hire the disgraced attorne y anytime soon. Pleading the Fifth is sort of his thing these days and it’s probably saving him from unveiling a whole lot of damning information . And meanwhile, Erika couldn’t give less of a f–k.

Erika’s spent the majority of her RHOBH career commending Tom for one thing — being a great lawyer. Devoted husband? Not so much. But now apparently his only asset is really the cause of his downfall. And she’s trying to blame everything from his failing health to other women to avoid having to call her husband out for being the (alleged) crook he is . And the Ice Queen will be damned if she’s going down with him. But she and her people will have their day in court soon. And mascara-filled crocodile tears will only go so far in front of a jury.

I say let’s let Sutton and Garcelle Beauvais ask Erika a couple of questions on the stand. As it’s clear they’re her only co-stars who are seeing this entire ordeal for what it is — an (alleged) fraud. And while that’s probably unlikely, we know Erika won’t be able to outrun them once she hits the RHOBH reunion stage.

