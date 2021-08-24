Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoder, CO

These houses are for sale in Yoder

Posted by 
Yoder Post
Yoder Post
 7 days ago

(YODER, CO) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Yoder area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s06vE_0bbTvpDW00

4615 S Yoder Road, Yoder, 80864

3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This is a well maintained home that is move in ready out in the country, 8.46 acres! No HOA. Views of Pikes Peak. This home has central heat and AC in every room. In the living room there is a pellet stove and in the family room there is a fire place. Fenced back yard with sod. This property has an awesome shop that has cable and electricity running to it. The shop is 25x30 and it has a roll up door that is 16 feet wide by 19 feet high. There is also a shed that is insulated and has power and hook ups for water. Recently new/ all within the last 3 years: Well pump, windows, HVAC condenser, roof and siding on the north side of the home. The roof has a class 4 shingle.

For open house information, contact Adrian Baca, Keller Williams Partners at 719-955-1999

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-9558021)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLaK8_0bbTvpDW00

4165 Mulberry Road, Yoder, 80864

3 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Enjoy Country Living in a Cute Stucco 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with Fireplace on 35 Acres. 2 LARGE Outbuildings make this a great property to have livestock and horses or work growing hemp on your own land complete with a Commercial Well Permit is Approved for this Property to grow Hemp inside the outbuildings or In the fields, 600 AMP Transformer. Farm Tractor with tilling attachments is negotiable. This 1982 Manufactured Home has an engineers certificate for the foundation and has been moved.

For open house information, contact Carlos Gonzalez-Brito, Exp Realty LLC at 888-440-2724

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-9615858)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q10DP_0bbTvpDW00

4465 S Johnson Road, Rush, 80833

3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,269 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Cute, cute, cute!! This home has newly waxed floors, a fresh coat of paint, new carpet and is ready for some new owners looking for the dream of land ,wide open spaces, and privacy! 40 fully fenced and cross fenced acres. The main home features an eat in kitchen, really large family room with vaulted ceilings and space/venting for a wood burning or pellet stove. It has 3 beds, 2 baths, a great mudroom style entry with a closet, and a large pave stone patio off the side door in the kitchen. The home is light and bright and has panoramic views all around w a great one of Pikes Peak. There are 2 large barns (approx 30X80) on the property--one of them just had all the metal sheeting replaced in recent years. There's an awesome poultry palace for the chickens and even another small cottage on the property! The cottage is a 1930s Sears and Robuck 28X22ft mail-order home w 2 bds, 1 bath. It has a lovely eat in kitchen (stubbed for a gas range and still needs a fridge), a living room, and a stackable washer/dryer in the bathroom. Old silo still stands--I'm telling you the country charm will knock your socks off!. This property is so adorable and so unique--we can't wait to find someone who will love it as much as the current owner has!

For open house information, contact Heather D McKiddy, Acquire Homes Inc at 719-884-6000

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-3510501)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkhK6_0bbTvpDW00

17251 County Road 2 Road, Rush, 80833

4 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Isn't time to enjoy Country living? Get away from the traffic and daily bustle and hustle. Live on 35 acres for you to do as you please. Raise chickens, pigs, sheep or whatever. Ride horses or breed dogs. What ever suits your fancy. Property feature sheds, an old greenhouse for growing your own vegetables. Thirty five acres of open space and Home on site is in tip top condition which features 4 bedrooms, and two full baths. The Master bedroom has its own attached bath and a walk in closet. The kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space with a dining room that walks out to the back. The living room features a super nice wood stove that will keep you warm all winter. The utility warehouse is equipped with 3 A/C units and it is wired for grow lights. The warehouse also includes a large workshop. The possibilities are endless. Property is fenced in the front and it has a large fenced in dog run in the back. The property's corners have been marked. Property also comes equipped with outdoor cameras. Come check it out! You'll just want to stay.

For open house information, contact Gloria M Stivala CDPE GRI MRP, 00001995-Equity Colorado at 888-313-5928

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-8749313)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Yoder Post

Yoder Post

Yoder, CO
23
Followers
301
Post
972
Views
ABOUT

With Yoder Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
City
Yoder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poultry#Pigs#Chickens#Barns#Ac#Keller Williams Partners#Bath Home With Fireplace#Farm Tractor#Manufactured Home#Exp Realty Llc#Pikes Peak#Homes Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
MilitaryCBS News

This is the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan

The last soldier to leave Afghanistan on the day the U.S. concluded its 20-year war has been identified as Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps. Donahue was one of the commanders on the ground leading the evacuation mission. General Kenneth F....

Comments / 0

Community Policy