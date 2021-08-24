These houses are for sale in Yoder

(YODER, CO) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Yoder area:

4615 S Yoder Road, Yoder, 80864 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This is a well maintained home that is move in ready out in the country, 8.46 acres! No HOA. Views of Pikes Peak. This home has central heat and AC in every room. In the living room there is a pellet stove and in the family room there is a fire place. Fenced back yard with sod. This property has an awesome shop that has cable and electricity running to it. The shop is 25x30 and it has a roll up door that is 16 feet wide by 19 feet high. There is also a shed that is insulated and has power and hook ups for water. Recently new/ all within the last 3 years: Well pump, windows, HVAC condenser, roof and siding on the north side of the home. The roof has a class 4 shingle.

For open house information, contact Adrian Baca, Keller Williams Partners at 719-955-1999

4165 Mulberry Road, Yoder, 80864 3 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Enjoy Country Living in a Cute Stucco 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with Fireplace on 35 Acres. 2 LARGE Outbuildings make this a great property to have livestock and horses or work growing hemp on your own land complete with a Commercial Well Permit is Approved for this Property to grow Hemp inside the outbuildings or In the fields, 600 AMP Transformer. Farm Tractor with tilling attachments is negotiable. This 1982 Manufactured Home has an engineers certificate for the foundation and has been moved.

For open house information, contact Carlos Gonzalez-Brito, Exp Realty LLC at 888-440-2724

4465 S Johnson Road, Rush, 80833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,269 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Cute, cute, cute!! This home has newly waxed floors, a fresh coat of paint, new carpet and is ready for some new owners looking for the dream of land ,wide open spaces, and privacy! 40 fully fenced and cross fenced acres. The main home features an eat in kitchen, really large family room with vaulted ceilings and space/venting for a wood burning or pellet stove. It has 3 beds, 2 baths, a great mudroom style entry with a closet, and a large pave stone patio off the side door in the kitchen. The home is light and bright and has panoramic views all around w a great one of Pikes Peak. There are 2 large barns (approx 30X80) on the property--one of them just had all the metal sheeting replaced in recent years. There's an awesome poultry palace for the chickens and even another small cottage on the property! The cottage is a 1930s Sears and Robuck 28X22ft mail-order home w 2 bds, 1 bath. It has a lovely eat in kitchen (stubbed for a gas range and still needs a fridge), a living room, and a stackable washer/dryer in the bathroom. Old silo still stands--I'm telling you the country charm will knock your socks off!. This property is so adorable and so unique--we can't wait to find someone who will love it as much as the current owner has!

For open house information, contact Heather D McKiddy, Acquire Homes Inc at 719-884-6000

17251 County Road 2 Road, Rush, 80833 4 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Isn't time to enjoy Country living? Get away from the traffic and daily bustle and hustle. Live on 35 acres for you to do as you please. Raise chickens, pigs, sheep or whatever. Ride horses or breed dogs. What ever suits your fancy. Property feature sheds, an old greenhouse for growing your own vegetables. Thirty five acres of open space and Home on site is in tip top condition which features 4 bedrooms, and two full baths. The Master bedroom has its own attached bath and a walk in closet. The kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space with a dining room that walks out to the back. The living room features a super nice wood stove that will keep you warm all winter. The utility warehouse is equipped with 3 A/C units and it is wired for grow lights. The warehouse also includes a large workshop. The possibilities are endless. Property is fenced in the front and it has a large fenced in dog run in the back. The property's corners have been marked. Property also comes equipped with outdoor cameras. Come check it out! You'll just want to stay.

For open house information, contact Gloria M Stivala CDPE GRI MRP, 00001995-Equity Colorado at 888-313-5928