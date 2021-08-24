Cancel
Gore Springs, MS

Gore Springs-curious? These homes are on the market

Gore Springs News Watch
 7 days ago

(Gore Springs, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Gore Springs than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYZd1_0bbTvfdU00

100 Young, Calhoun City, 38916

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,300 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Where can you find 5 acres with a 3300 sf house for under $180,000.00? Home has a fresh coat of paint inside and new carpet in bedrooms! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Large Living area and Dining area with huge windows allowing tons of light in. Open Kitchen/Breakfast Areas overlooks the back acreage. The family room features a built in wood-buring fireplace. Home has lots of storage and large pantry in breakfast area. Land includes a concrete floored shop with water and electricity and horse stall on side. Great house for entertaining! Move In Ready!

For open house information, contact Becki Ferguson, EXP Realty BOF at 855-647-7397

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-148487)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47BBb4_0bbTvfdU00

118 Myra Ave., Calhoun City, 38916

4 Beds 3 Baths | $167,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,999 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Look at all the space this well-maintained, custom-built, one-owner home has to offer. The main floor features 3 bed/2 baths, kitchen, large living room, log fireplace, large laundry room, and waterproof flooring. Plus a full basement apartment with kitchenette, living room, storm room, bedroom, full bath. Call and schedule your showing, today.

For open house information, contact Rexanne Collins, Market Realty at 662-234-9900

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-148054)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WeiPW_0bbTvfdU00

114 Lackey Dr, Calhoun City, 38916

5 Beds 3 Baths | $196,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,016 Square Feet | Built in 1951

You will not want to miss this gem! PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! This charming 5 bedroom, two-story home features granite countertops, a slate roof, saltwater pool, and a 2.9-acre corner lot. Within walking distance to the high school, you'll find this property super convenient. Check out the features in the listing for all the details.

For open house information, contact Rexanne Collins, Market Realty at 662-234-9900

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-148802)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48LSqE_0bbTvfdU00

106 Burt Ave, Calhoun City, 38916

4 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1968

REDUCED! 4 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Baths! Open floor plan! New Central Air, new hot water heater! Nice corner lot with large storage barn! Make this your home today! Has Derma address.

For open house information, contact Judy Mosley, RE/MAX LEGACY at 662-234-5621

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-145347)

