VIDEO: FBI trains K-9 handlers to help fight threats from explosives

FBI Salt Lake City had a "blast" training K-9 handlers how to handle improvised explosive devices--also known as IEDs--and the after effects when they detonate.

More explosives used these days are homemade and constructed with every day materials, said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Kelly Van Arsdale, so the threats from these devices are becoming more common.

She said that training with partners will help the FBI stay ahead of this growing terrorist tactic.