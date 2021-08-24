Cancel
Judge in fraud suit bars payments from OP retail center's sale to former owner

By Thomas Friestad
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 7 days ago
ACF Property Management's recent sale of Overland Crossing to Legacy Development was subject to several requirements and restrictions under a preliminary injunction that affects several ACF shopping center properties nationwide. The court order arose from a civil lawsuit two California investors filed against ACF, alleging fraudulent conduct.

