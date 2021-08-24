Erika Jayne’s Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Moves Into Senior Living Facility

Things are going downhill pretty fast for Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi . We have watched episode after episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Erika tries to weave tales that we can believe. Sadly, we don’t. Maybe her friends/castmates do, but some of us just aren’t buying it. Neither is Sutton Stracke , who has elevated herself to Meghan King Edmonds status of detective, hot on the case . Behind Erika’s back, Dorit Kemsley also expressed some disbelief over what Erika was telling them. And in the latest episode , Erika’s chilly demeanor and far off stare did little to help her case as she fielded questions from the women.

One of their main questions was what did she know about Tom’s alleged embezzlement . Dorit wants to know about the “orphans and widows.” Well, don’t we all. But Erika continues to deny she had any part in Tom’s possible scheming. She also denies that her divorce is a sham , which she has widely been accused of. According to Erika, the man whose hand she would hold until he died, couldn’t cut it after he faced a health decline from a car accident . One where he drove off a cliff, broke an ankle, and was unconscious for 12 hours. But he also called Erika, no police report was filed, and she dropped him off at work the next day. Like nothing happened. Erika asserts that ever since that day, her husband wasn’t the same.

Well, she might be right about that, despite her timeline being suspect. In the midst of all of Tom’s legal drama, it was revealed that he was suffering from Alzheimer’s . His brother was awarded a conservatorship to oversee all these legal dealings. Tom apparently wasn’t coherent enough to do it himself. Now, TMZ is reporting that Tom has left his $13 million mansion for a senior living facility. I wonder what Erika thinks of that. Or if she thinks of that at all.

According to the outlet, Tom was spotted entering a nursing home in Burbank recently. Once having an estimated net worth of $260 million dollars, it’s all gone. Even Tom has said it in court. Erika doesn’t seem to be caught up on that, fighting tooth and nail for assets .

Aside from his sham divorce, Tom has officially been disbarred and has also been forced to sell off his firm’s assets to cover legal costs. The bankruptcy court is even hawking Erika memorabilia . His assets also remain frozen.

Regardless of whether or not Tom is guilty of what he stands accused of, sounds like senior living is the best place for him to be right now. And let’s face it, Erika is leaving no room for him in her downgraded bungalow.

