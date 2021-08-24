Cancel
Seligman, AZ

Check out these houses for sale in Seligman

Seligman News Beat
(SELIGMAN, AZ) Looking for a house in Seligman? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Seligman area:

Lot 890 Svr Road, Seligman, 86337

0 Bed 1 Bath | $169,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,569 Square Feet | Built in 2009

DID YOU SAY YOU WANT OFF THE GRID? THIS HOME IS SO OFF THE GRID THAT IT DOES NOT EVEN HAVE A ROAD NAME NOR HOUSE NUMBER. BUT WHAT A BEAUTIFUL WOODED HIDE-AWAY WITH LOTS OF SOLITUDE, HUNTING, HIKING, WHATEVER YOUR HEART DESIRES. COMES WITH A VERY COMFORTABLE, CUSTOM BUILT, BEAUTIFUL CEDAR CABIN WITH A SPACIOUS 500 sf.ft. OPEN LOFT BEDROOM UPSTAIRS & A FULL BATHROOM WITH TUB & SHOWER DOWNSTAIRS. A MUST SEE FOR ADVENTURESOME HEARTS. PLUS A VERY WELL MAINTAINED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH TRAVEL TRAILER ONSITE THAT IS HOOKED INTO THE SEPTIC SYSTEM. HOUSE HAS NO KITCHEN, BUT ALL PLUMBING, ELECRICAL, ETC IS IN FOR STOVE, SINK, WASHER, DRYER, ETC. TWO WATER TANKS - 15 gallon & 25 gallon. LISTING AGENT MUST ACCOMPANY SHOWINGS. GPS coodinates: 35.1112103,-113.068007

For open house information, contact Terri Leahy-Kline, United Country London Bridge Realty at 928-453-7767

Copyright © 2021 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-970895)

44875 N Dallas Drive, Seligman, 86337

1 Bed 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 546 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Escape the big city! Come put your finishing touches on this cabin that sits on 36+ acres, if privacy and room to roam is what you are looking for. Beautiful treed location with priceless views is off grid, and not far from I-40. Live here all year long or weekend getaway.

For open house information, contact Charlie Marriott, Realty ONE Group Mt Desert at 928-440-2522

Copyright © 2021 Prescott Area Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARAZ-1040869)

37526 W Howling Coyote Road, Seligman, 86337

3 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,406 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Enjoy the country in a home that was built for comfort. This custom home has 2 master bedrooms and has a courtyard that is accessible from many rooms. A brand-new solar system has been installed that will power your whole house with ease. There is a great place for your pets to stay safe while they are outside. A huge garage that can fit 4 to 6 cars is ready for housing your vehicles and has an attached bedroom that can be expanded into a more complete guest house. This 40 acres is fully fenced, has lots of trees and is ready for you to move in.

For open house information, contact James Michael Akins, HIGH COUNTRY REALTY LLC at 928-925-2983

Copyright © 2021 Prescott Area Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARAZ-1038780)

58350 N Rana Road, Seligman, 86337

1 Bed 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 623 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Are you looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city? Then this is your place. Tucked away in northern Arizona amongst beautiful Juniper and Pine trees. This off grid tiny dream home includes all the necessary utilities and modern conveniences you need. This home is private, secluded and offers breath taking views. Enjoy your coffee on the front deck and listen to the peace and serenity that surrounds you. Escape to cooler temperatures throughout the year so bring all your fun toys! Many nearby attractions and restaurants right off historic route 66 for you to explore. This home offers a large open concept living room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, large side bedroom, plumbed bathroom with flushing toilet and a loft for guests. Home comes with brand new solar panels and a 5000 watt inverter just waiting to be installed. This property has a 1550 gallon water storage tank and a towable 250 gallon tank trailer with power pump to haul water. There is one large shed with a loft that can be converted into a casita and two smaller sheds for storage. This 1.17 acres is fully fenced with gate at the entrance. This property is sold in as is condition. Make this your weekend getaway or permanent homestead.

For open house information, contact Tracy L Tarver, Squaw Peak Realty at 623-374-9363

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6229909)

