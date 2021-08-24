Cancel
Monterey, VA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Monterey

Posted by 
Monterey News Watch
Monterey News Watch
 7 days ago

(Monterey, VA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Monterey. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6NRz_0bbTvM3n00

32 W Main St, Monterey, 24465

4 Beds 4 Baths | $549,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Victorian 4-5 bedroom home can be used as your primary residence or a commercial business (B&B). Renovated in 2006 features red oak tongue and groove & Bass paneling, hardwood floors, ornate stairwell, copper roof, updated plumbing and electrical system. Main level features formal entry foyer, living room with fireplace, bay window, full bath, dining room, eat-in kitchen, enclosed rear porch with full bath. Second level has 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Third floor has large room, full bath, closet and turret with 5 windows. Additional structures include office building with full bath, two bay garage, barn with new roof, vegetable cellar and leased mobile home. Includes street parking as well as off street parking and frontage on two streets.

For open house information, contact DELENE MORGAN, Key Real Estate at 540-221-2157

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-599372)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRuJ7_0bbTvM3n00

236 Mansion House Rd, Mc Dowell, 24458

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1862

This house is located in McDowell where there is a sense of community, pleasant and tranquil feelings in and around the house. The location in Town along with a large landscaped yard provide an enjoyable/relaxing environment inside and out. This house has received upgrades, and remodels bringing it into the 21st Century, while carefully maintaining the integrity of the house. The beautiful heart pine floors have been renewed, the walls freshly refinished and painted. The kitchen has been transformed into a modern custom built yet classic room. It has the storage, counter space, appliances, to make even the most finicky cook happy. The house has large windows throughout letting the light shine in. Two sunrooms have multiple uses and are inviting to all. One outbuilding connected to the house has a 2 car garage, storage, and workshop. A native trout stream, Crab Run, is located on the property.

For open house information, contact CHARLOTTE STEPHENSON, UNITED COUNTRY SHAMROCK & STEPHENSON at 540-468-3370

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-614847)

See more property details

Monterey News Watch

Monterey News Watch

ABOUT

With Monterey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

