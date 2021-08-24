Take a look at these homes on the Houston market now

(Houston, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Houston than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

120 E. Main St., Russia, 45363 5 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Hot water heat. Upstairs has electric baseboard heat and radiant heat. Cellar style basement and crawlspace. 16'x16' concrete patio, 10'x12' summer kitchen

8865 Old Route 36, Bradford, 45308 3 Beds 1 Bath | $162,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 1973

WOW wait until you see the family room. You will be the house that everyone will want to come to - Monday night game, Thanksgiving traditions, Christmas festivities whatever the reason or season the entertaining will be a breeze. 3 nice size Bedrooms, Updated Kitchen and bathroom, Walk-in Pantry, newer roof, newer sump pump in crawlspace. The large deck leads you in a huge fenced in yard with no rear neighbors. This home offers a peaceful county setting but close to conveniences. Don't wait to long or it will be gone.

8475 State Route 185, Bradford, 45308 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1972

If your looking for a nice ranch style home just waiting for your own finishes this would be the one. This home has A large kitchen with open dining room at a nice size office or maybe 4th bedroom. Its got 24x30 2 car detached garage but that drive is owned by house behind this property. Also has nice 12x14 shed with additional covering. The backyard has many different ways of setting up a grill entertainment area with already poured area for a hot tub and grill. The backyard is privacy fenced in and also plenty of parking in front driveway. The roof was put on in 2019

9747 Augusta Lane, Piqua, 45356 4 Beds 3 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,847 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This well loved four bedroom three bath home will meet all of your family's needs. Freshly painted, new flooring, light fixtures, ceiling fans & wood trim throughout. Electric fireplace installed in the living room opens to the kitchen and dining area. Upstairs has a loft are that can be used as a family or game room. Gracious master with oversized walk-in closet and on-suite including double sinks. Laundry room is also located on second floor. Enjoy your backyard on your 37x14 patio, under the 10x10 Pergola awning and beside the new 16x12 Hidden Valley Unit Shed. One year Americas Preferred Home Warranty for new buyer. Shelves in living room & bedroom do not remain. Contingent upon seller purchasing home of choice.

