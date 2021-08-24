Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, OH

Take a look at these homes on the Houston market now

Posted by 
Houston Daily
Houston Daily
 7 days ago

(Houston, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Houston than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfYLG_0bbTvIWt00

120 E. Main St., Russia, 45363

5 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Hot water heat. Upstairs has electric baseboard heat and radiant heat. Cellar style basement and crawlspace. 16'x16' concrete patio, 10'x12' summer kitchen

For open house information, contact Dean Kemper, Weigandt Real Estate, Ltd. at 419-628-3107

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11014751)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xdKq1_0bbTvIWt00

8865 Old Route 36, Bradford, 45308

3 Beds 1 Bath | $162,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 1973

WOW wait until you see the family room. You will be the house that everyone will want to come to - Monday night game, Thanksgiving traditions, Christmas festivities whatever the reason or season the entertaining will be a breeze. 3 nice size Bedrooms, Updated Kitchen and bathroom, Walk-in Pantry, newer roof, newer sump pump in crawlspace. The large deck leads you in a huge fenced in yard with no rear neighbors. This home offers a peaceful county setting but close to conveniences. Don't wait to long or it will be gone.

For open house information, contact David Hamilton, Keller Williams Home Town Rlty at 937-890-9111

Copyright © 2021 Dayton Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DABROH-845568)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gG2KK_0bbTvIWt00

8475 State Route 185, Bradford, 45308

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1972

If your looking for a nice ranch style home just waiting for your own finishes this would be the one. This home has A large kitchen with open dining room at a nice size office or maybe 4th bedroom. Its got 24x30 2 car detached garage but that drive is owned by house behind this property. Also has nice 12x14 shed with additional covering. The backyard has many different ways of setting up a grill entertainment area with already poured area for a hot tub and grill. The backyard is privacy fenced in and also plenty of parking in front driveway. The roof was put on in 2019

For open house information, contact Dennis Boshears, Brokers Real Estate at 937-498-4725

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1012868)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RuGML_0bbTvIWt00

9747 Augusta Lane, Piqua, 45356

4 Beds 3 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,847 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This well loved four bedroom three bath home will meet all of your family's needs. Freshly painted, new flooring, light fixtures, ceiling fans & wood trim throughout. Electric fireplace installed in the living room opens to the kitchen and dining area. Upstairs has a loft are that can be used as a family or game room. Gracious master with oversized walk-in closet and on-suite including double sinks. Laundry room is also located on second floor. Enjoy your backyard on your 37x14 patio, under the 10x10 Pergola awning and beside the new 16x12 Hidden Valley Unit Shed. One year Americas Preferred Home Warranty for new buyer. Shelves in living room & bedroom do not remain. Contingent upon seller purchasing home of choice.

For open house information, contact Patty Murphy, Keller Williams Home Town Rlty at 937-890-9111

Copyright © 2021 Dayton Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DABROH-847296)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Houston Daily

Houston Daily

Houston, OH
41
Followers
319
Post
890
Views
ABOUT

With Houston Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundry Room#Family Room#The Living Room#Walk In Closet#X12#Bedrooms#Brokers Real Estate#Pergola#Hidden Valley Unit Shed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
MilitaryCBS News

This is the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan

The last soldier to leave Afghanistan on the day the U.S. concluded its 20-year war has been identified as Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps. Donahue was one of the commanders on the ground leading the evacuation mission. General Kenneth F....

Comments / 0

Community Policy