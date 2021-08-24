House hunt Eatonton: See what’s on the market now

(Eatonton, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Eatonton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

125 Garrett Drive, Eatonton, 31024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,945 | Single Family Residence | 1,642 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Bayfield Ranch. An open, light filled Ranch, Owner's suite has a large closet with large shower and dual vanities. Upgraded flooring, expanded covered patio, granite counters, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances are some of the features of the home. Owner's on main level. All photos are stock photos but representative of home, as are any links to virtual tours.

129A Shoreline Court, Eatonton, 31024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2000

BEST DEAL ON THE LAKE! Awesome lakefront modified 3 bedroom 2 bath A Frame with single boathouse ,additional covered boat lift and 2 jet ski lifts. . Large open kitchen with loads of cabinet and countertop space. Additional living area/den gives great spread out space. Cul-de-sac / cove setting offers a quiet setting for lake lovers with quick access to big water and big fun! Lakefront enclosed screen porch (with option to close screens to have full windows) is heavenly in all 4 seasons. Lakefront deck great for relaxing and grilling out. Incredible 2 car detached garage with bonus storage room AND an additional workshop/storage shed lined with loads of shelving (perfect for mowers, golf carts etc) 2 car carport structure as well. Both garages have electricity and water available. New heat pump. Whole house generator included. Fenced yard. Fee Simple. A TRUE lakefront bargain!

174 Lakeview Drive, Eatonton, 31024 3 Beds 4 Baths | $549,000 | Condominium | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Location. Location. Location. This well maintained 3-bedroom 3.5-bathroom townhome is everything you're looking for. Big water lakefront living and five minutes from just about everything Lake Oconee has to offer. Lakeview Pointe provides an assigned boat slip, boat ramp, and a well kept beach area. This condo is in immaculate condition with hardwood flooring throughout the main living space. Two bedrooms up including the master with one bedroom on the terrace level. Great entertainment space of the back patio with massive views and shaded enjoyment. This is ideal lake living with minimal upkeep. These do not come available often. Hurry before it's too late.

154 Sebastian Drive, Eatonton, 31024 5 Beds 6 Baths | $1,395,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,183 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Waterfront home on Main Lake Oconee with Wide open views in desirable Sebastian Cove. 5BR/5.5BA. 5,183 sf on 1 acre of 141’ of prime lake frontage and natural surroundings for privacy, which includes a sandy fenced in play area under shady trees. 3BR/3.5BA Main home has spacious open floor plan built for entertaining. Enter the main floor and enjoy the view from your Great Room, Kitchen, Dining Area with 20’ ceilings and huge picture windows. The main floor also includes an Owner’s Suite, Sunroom, and cozy den with wood burning fireplace. Amenities include Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite & Solid Surface Counters, Hardwood & Tile Floors. Upper level includes 2nd Owner’s Suite with Luxurious Bath , 3rd bedroom and full bath. Finished terrace level leads out to a stone accented porch. Sunrise/Moonrise views and most of the fireworks displays can be seen from your very own deck or new PVC Max dock. Dock steps lead to sandy bottom swimming area. Over 6’ at the end of your new dock. Your guests will enjoy the 2BR/2BA garage apartment with full kitchen and laundry. 4 car attached garage and 2 car detached garage/workshop for all your water toys & plenty of parking for 6+ vehicles. Lake fed irrigation. Highly sought after Sebastian Cove subdivision includes Clubhouse, walking trails, boat ramp, tennis, and pickle ball courts. Just Reduced to $1,395,000.

