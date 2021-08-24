Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eatonton, GA

House hunt Eatonton: See what’s on the market now

Posted by 
Eatonton Today
Eatonton Today
 7 days ago

(Eatonton, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Eatonton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31o6ZD_0bbTvGlR00

125 Garrett Drive, Eatonton, 31024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,945 | Single Family Residence | 1,642 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Bayfield Ranch. An open, light filled Ranch, Owner's suite has a large closet with large shower and dual vanities. Upgraded flooring, expanded covered patio, granite counters, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances are some of the features of the home. Owner's on main level. All photos are stock photos but representative of home, as are any links to virtual tours.

For open house information, contact PERRI FUTO, SDC Realty, LLC. at 770-213-8068

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6880327)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LFONQ_0bbTvGlR00

129A Shoreline Court, Eatonton, 31024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2000

BEST DEAL ON THE LAKE! Awesome lakefront modified 3 bedroom 2 bath A Frame with single boathouse ,additional covered boat lift and 2 jet ski lifts. . Large open kitchen with loads of cabinet and countertop space. Additional living area/den gives great spread out space. Cul-de-sac / cove setting offers a quiet setting for lake lovers with quick access to big water and big fun! Lakefront enclosed screen porch (with option to close screens to have full windows) is heavenly in all 4 seasons. Lakefront deck great for relaxing and grilling out. Incredible 2 car detached garage with bonus storage room AND an additional workshop/storage shed lined with loads of shelving (perfect for mowers, golf carts etc) 2 car carport structure as well. Both garages have electricity and water available. New heat pump. Whole house generator included. Fenced yard. Fee Simple. A TRUE lakefront bargain!

For open house information, contact Margaret Decker, Lake Homes Realty LLC at 866-525-3466

Copyright © 2021 Milledgeville MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MMLSGA-45270)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jn44t_0bbTvGlR00

174 Lakeview Drive, Eatonton, 31024

3 Beds 4 Baths | $549,000 | Condominium | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Location. Location. Location. This well maintained 3-bedroom 3.5-bathroom townhome is everything you're looking for. Big water lakefront living and five minutes from just about everything Lake Oconee has to offer. Lakeview Pointe provides an assigned boat slip, boat ramp, and a well kept beach area. This condo is in immaculate condition with hardwood flooring throughout the main living space. Two bedrooms up including the master with one bedroom on the terrace level. Great entertainment space of the back patio with massive views and shaded enjoyment. This is ideal lake living with minimal upkeep. These do not come available often. Hurry before it's too late.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Vining, Keller Williams Lake Oconee at 706-485-0088

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9011120)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479mCv_0bbTvGlR00

154 Sebastian Drive, Eatonton, 31024

5 Beds 6 Baths | $1,395,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,183 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Waterfront home on Main Lake Oconee with Wide open views in desirable Sebastian Cove. 5BR/5.5BA. 5,183 sf on 1 acre of 141’ of prime lake frontage and natural surroundings for privacy, which includes a sandy fenced in play area under shady trees. 3BR/3.5BA Main home has spacious open floor plan built for entertaining. Enter the main floor and enjoy the view from your Great Room, Kitchen, Dining Area with 20’ ceilings and huge picture windows. The main floor also includes an Owner’s Suite, Sunroom, and cozy den with wood burning fireplace. Amenities include Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite & Solid Surface Counters, Hardwood & Tile Floors. Upper level includes 2nd Owner’s Suite with Luxurious Bath , 3rd bedroom and full bath. Finished terrace level leads out to a stone accented porch. Sunrise/Moonrise views and most of the fireworks displays can be seen from your very own deck or new PVC Max dock. Dock steps lead to sandy bottom swimming area. Over 6’ at the end of your new dock. Your guests will enjoy the 2BR/2BA garage apartment with full kitchen and laundry. 4 car attached garage and 2 car detached garage/workshop for all your water toys & plenty of parking for 6+ vehicles. Lake fed irrigation. Highly sought after Sebastian Cove subdivision includes Clubhouse, walking trails, boat ramp, tennis, and pickle ball courts. Just Reduced to $1,395,000.

For open house information, contact JASON MINCHEY, Drake Realty Lake Area, Inc. at 706-705-4203

Copyright © 2021 Lake Country Board of Realtors, Inc (GA). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LCBORGA-59884)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Eatonton Today

Eatonton Today

Eatonton, GA
96
Followers
365
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eatonton Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
City
Eatonton, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Toys#Living Space#Lake Oconee#Irrigation#Ga#Ranch#Sdc Realty#Lake Homes Realty Llc#Ba Main#Sunroom#2nd Owner S Suite#Luxurious Bath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
MilitaryCBS News

This is the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan

The last soldier to leave Afghanistan on the day the U.S. concluded its 20-year war has been identified as Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps. Donahue was one of the commanders on the ground leading the evacuation mission. General Kenneth F....

Comments / 0

Community Policy