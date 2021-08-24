Real Housewives Of New York Casting Instagram Addresses Rumors Swirling Around The Future Of The Show

With every Real Housewives city, there are always rumors swirling around when it comes to what’s going on behind the scenes. Casting shakeups, producer disagreements, and more are common. But this year, the Real Housewives of New York is seemingly having more rumors than ever. And fans have no idea what to even believe at this point.

We’ve heard that Ramona Singer is on the chopping block after a grand display of bad behavior throughout this season of RHONY . Fans aren’t liking newbie Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney, but the network is standing behind the ladies , leaving their fate a massive question mark. Just this week, rumors started that Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps would be getting the boot. And Tinsley Mortimer , Dorinda Medley , and Bethenny Frankel would be coming back . If you’re lost, don’t worry. You’re not alone. Instagram account @bravobybetches made a list of all the rumors to prove that “no one knows anything.”

Now, the official RHONY casting Instagram page is chiming in. In screenshots captured by @RHONJ_OBSESSED on Twitter, the page posted a story about “all the fake news” going around the RHONY-verse. In a separate story, a fan asked if the people behind the page are involved in old housewives returning. “Our directive is NEW women,” the page responded. Again, who knows what’s going to happen. We’ve heard that RHONY is going on an indefinite hiatus after Season 13 wraps. All I know is we need Andy Cohen to do some explaining at this year’s reunion, if it ever happens , to give fans a clue as to what’s to come from the show.

Another big rumor that hit this week is that Eboni was allegedly trying to sue Bravo for trying to fire her. And somehow, that’s the reason the reunion is delayed. But we know that Eboni is not one to let fake news fly. And clapped back to deny the rumor in a comment captured by @realhousewivesfranchise. “Lies. Your ‘sources’ are either liars or idiots. There is no legal cause of action for not being renewed. So thirsty for clicks and raggedy hateful comments. ‘Allegedly’ my ass,” Eboni wrote. LET THEM KNOW GIRL. I feel like I’m having vertigo like the Ramonacoaster after trying to follow all of this tea.

