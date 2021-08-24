LEGO City Stuntz Arrives With New StuntmanMini-Figure Sets

Milestone Games and Mattel revealed some awesome things for Hot Wheels Unleashed as we now have an idea of the cool DLC on the way. Some of the big reveals for this that should excite a lot of people is that they'll be doing some content with DC Comics. So you'll be seeing some cars with Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, and other heroes. Hopefully, this means we'll get every Batmobile ever made. They're also setting up content with He-Man, Aston Martin (James Bond), Street Fighter, Barbie, Corvette, McLaren, BMW, and more. All of these will be included as special passes released for the game, and we're sure because there's money to be made, all of them will be sold individually for those not looking for a pass. We have more info on it below as the game will be released on September 30th for PC and consoles.