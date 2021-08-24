Cancel
Lego

LEGO City Stuntz Arrives With New StuntmanMini-Figure Sets

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest LEGO City Stuntz world is getting bigger as new mini-figure sets are on the way. Yesterday we showed off the new Stunt Show Arena set that was loaded with mini-figures, two monster trucks, and a motorcycle stuntman. It looks like more riders are racing on it as six new solo stunt bike mini-figure sets have been revealed. Each Stunt Bike will feature a unique rider as well as a pull-back mechanic to show each one in high flying action with some of the other Stuntz sets. Master builders will be able to choose from; Chicken, Demolition, Fire, Rocket, Selfie, and Wheelie Stunt Bikes. Priced at $7.99 each, these mini-figures are perfect for helping build up your new LEGO City Stunt Show Arena and show off some incredible explosive stunts. Pre-orders are not live for the Stunt Bikes or the Stunts sets, but fans can find them all located here.

