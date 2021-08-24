Top homes for sale in Longville

(Longville, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Longville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2902 State 84 Nw, Longville, 56655 2 Beds 1 Bath | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Take in breathtaking views of Mule Lake Wildlife Management Area from your wrap-around deck which is just feet from the water’s edge. The level, low elevation property has 230 feet of shoreline and includes 2 sheds, perfect for all your toys. The interior of this cozy 2 bedroom, full bath, year-round home has a true “up-north” feel with its stained pine ceilings and walls throughout. The kitchen area has room for a dining table, which is in view of the large family room with its wood-burning stove, capable of heating the entire home. Mule Lake is a quiet lake of 456 acres, conveniently located south of Longville. It is primarily managed for northern pike, walleye, and yellow perch, and secondarily for smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, bluegill and black crappie.

2035 Lois Lane Ne, Remer, 56672 2 Beds 2 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,549 Square Feet | Built in 1996

38.6 acres with 1216 feet of lake frontage and a great location. Home is located on the east narrows of Lake Washburn. Features include master bedroom with large walk-in closet, main floor laundry, nice den with hardwood floors. Walk in from the garage into a 10x22 shop with in-floor heat. The lower level also has in-floor heat. Down there is a full bathroom, 2 non-conforming bedrooms and a large family room with a wood stove that has a stone chimney. Lower level just needs some finishing touches to make it completely finished . There is a large deck facing the lake. Yard has several mature white pines and a variety of other trees. This home is tucked away in the woods and offers the ultimate private setting. This is a one of a kind property, on a great lake for fishing and there are plenty of miles of trails for snowmobiling.

790 Robert Lane Ne, Longville, 56655 2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Girl Lake Home- Year round 2bedroom with open kitchen, vaulted wood ceilings, large deck, RV hook up, fenced in raised garden beds and detached 26x30 garage. Located on a large, private wooded lot and just 3 miles from downtown Longville. Lake front is harbor with 2 docks and connected to the Woman Lake Chain.

8570 Cabin Camp Drive Ne, Remer, 56672 3 Beds 2 Baths | $865,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,587 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Rarely can you have it all, but with this Boy Lake estate, you can. Not only is there a guest house with a living room, 2 bedrooms, kitchen and dining, there is a beautiful custom-built log home. You can enjoy 260 feet of beautiful, level, hard bottom shoreline and 7 1/2 acres of land. The home has 2 bedrooms plus a loft area for extra guests. No expense has been spared in the kitchen with granite countertops, Viking stove and Sub-Zero refrigerator. There is an attached 3 car garage, as well as 5 sheds, including one specially made for your ATVs. This estate boasts a beautiful yard that includes a fire pit, perennial garden and mature maple trees. A large fish cleaning house with a live well is just another of many amenities, as well as your very own boat ramp with power.

