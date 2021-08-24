Top homes for sale in Meadview

(Meadview, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Meadview. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

515 W Driftwood Way, Meadview, 86444 2 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | 728 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Welcome to Meadview! The home sits on 1.64 acres...bring tthe horses...enjoy the fresh air and amazing views! The home has 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms...propane stove...indoor laundry room! BONUS RV Garage 32x35! Enjoy the community amenities swimming pool...tennis courts...clubhouse! MLS 984529 .93 acres parcel directly across the street is also available for sale. Call today for your personal tour!

For open house information, contact Wesley Hassell, KG Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty at 928-718-6211

415 E Stanton Drive, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Meadview Home that is all Set Up for you Now and shows like a model! Sparkling Clean and Dressed Up with all the appointments for immediate enjoyment. 3Bed/2Bath Split Plan with Cathedral Ceilings, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Semi-Formal Dining Room and Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace for added ambiance. Beautiful Panoramic Views of the Grand Wash Cliffs and West Rim of the Grand Canyon from inside the home and outside as well on Covered Stamped Concrete Deck. Near Launch Ramp to Lake Mead for exceptional boating, fishing and recreational opportunities. ATV Trails throughout the area. Near Downtown District for convenient amenities including shops and restaurants. Come See all that Meadview has to offer!

For open house information, contact Jonathan Kiser, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222

335 W Mohave Drive, Meadview, 86444 2 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Possible Restoration to Greatness Project. Stick Built Home in original Meadview Terrace of Meadview. Bring Your Imagination to Fix-It to Your Liking! Ideal Location within Walking Distance to Downtown District for Shops, Restaurants, Post Office and Convenient Amenities. 2 Lots have been combined to make a nice .28 Acre Lot . Clubhouse Available with Pool, Tennis and More! Near Lake Mead for great boating, fishing and recreational opportunities. ATV Trails abound throughout the area. Come See all that Meadview has to offer. Buyer responsible for own Due Diligence.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Kiser, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222

160 W Coral Isle Drive, Meadview, 86444 2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | 393 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Compact, Clean and Cozy Lake Cottage in the Backyard of the West Rim of the Grand Canyon! Original Mobile Home has been expanded with a 2-Room Addition. Large Screened-In Deck on front and Extended Covered Patio in back with Jacuzzi. Large Open Kitchen and Dining Area, Living Room and 2 Bedrooms with Bath. Oversized Boat Deep Garage and Double Boat Carport, too! Additional RV Parking Space on Property. Two nice-sized Storage Sheds stay. Near Launch Ramp to Lake Mead for great boating, fishing and recreational opportunities. Clubhouse Available with Pool, Tennis and more. Close to Downtown District for shops, restaurants and amenities. Come See all that Meadview has to offer!

For open house information, contact Jonathan Kiser, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222