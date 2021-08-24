Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meadview, AZ

Top homes for sale in Meadview

Posted by 
Meadview News Watch
Meadview News Watch
 7 days ago

(Meadview, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Meadview. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Af3gn_0bbTvAT500

515 W Driftwood Way, Meadview, 86444

2 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | 728 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Welcome to Meadview! The home sits on 1.64 acres...bring tthe horses...enjoy the fresh air and amazing views! The home has 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms...propane stove...indoor laundry room! BONUS RV Garage 32x35! Enjoy the community amenities swimming pool...tennis courts...clubhouse! MLS 984529 .93 acres parcel directly across the street is also available for sale. Call today for your personal tour!

For open house information, contact Wesley Hassell, KG Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty at 928-718-6211

Copyright © 2021 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-984527)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=425njs_0bbTvAT500

415 E Stanton Drive, Meadview, 86444

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Meadview Home that is all Set Up for you Now and shows like a model! Sparkling Clean and Dressed Up with all the appointments for immediate enjoyment. 3Bed/2Bath Split Plan with Cathedral Ceilings, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Semi-Formal Dining Room and Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace for added ambiance. Beautiful Panoramic Views of the Grand Wash Cliffs and West Rim of the Grand Canyon from inside the home and outside as well on Covered Stamped Concrete Deck. Near Launch Ramp to Lake Mead for exceptional boating, fishing and recreational opportunities. ATV Trails throughout the area. Near Downtown District for convenient amenities including shops and restaurants. Come See all that Meadview has to offer!

For open house information, contact Jonathan Kiser, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222

Copyright © 2021 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-984133)

See more property details

335 W Mohave Drive, Meadview, 86444

2 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Possible Restoration to Greatness Project. Stick Built Home in original Meadview Terrace of Meadview. Bring Your Imagination to Fix-It to Your Liking! Ideal Location within Walking Distance to Downtown District for Shops, Restaurants, Post Office and Convenient Amenities. 2 Lots have been combined to make a nice .28 Acre Lot . Clubhouse Available with Pool, Tennis and More! Near Lake Mead for great boating, fishing and recreational opportunities. ATV Trails abound throughout the area. Come See all that Meadview has to offer. Buyer responsible for own Due Diligence.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Kiser, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222

Copyright © 2021 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-975437)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FE5Td_0bbTvAT500

160 W Coral Isle Drive, Meadview, 86444

2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | 393 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Compact, Clean and Cozy Lake Cottage in the Backyard of the West Rim of the Grand Canyon! Original Mobile Home has been expanded with a 2-Room Addition. Large Screened-In Deck on front and Extended Covered Patio in back with Jacuzzi. Large Open Kitchen and Dining Area, Living Room and 2 Bedrooms with Bath. Oversized Boat Deep Garage and Double Boat Carport, too! Additional RV Parking Space on Property. Two nice-sized Storage Sheds stay. Near Launch Ramp to Lake Mead for great boating, fishing and recreational opportunities. Clubhouse Available with Pool, Tennis and more. Close to Downtown District for shops, restaurants and amenities. Come See all that Meadview has to offer!

For open house information, contact Jonathan Kiser, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222

Copyright © 2021 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-984160)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Meadview News Watch

Meadview News Watch

Meadview, AZ
5
Followers
199
Post
651
Views
ABOUT

With Meadview News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meadview, AZ
City
Kingman, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Grand Canyon#Rv Garage#Arizona Living Realty#Meadview Home#Cathedral Ceilings#Atv#Pool Tennis#Original Mobile Home#Bath#Double Boat Carport#Storage Sheds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
MilitaryCBS News

This is the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan

The last soldier to leave Afghanistan on the day the U.S. concluded its 20-year war has been identified as Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps. Donahue was one of the commanders on the ground leading the evacuation mission. General Kenneth F....

Comments / 0

Community Policy