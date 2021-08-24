Cancel
Coffee Springs, AL

Townhomes of Coffee Springs: See what’s on the market

(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) If you’re on the market for a home in Coffee Springs, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WkuE1_0bbTv9fb00

108 Colony Drive, Apt 9,12,13, Enterprise, 36330

2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Townhouse | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Has been great rental income for years! Current rent is $400 per unit, lease ends 1 January 2022, 12, 13. #9, Tenant should out by mid August

For open house information, contact Philip Dana, COLDWELL BANKER PRESTIGE HOMES & REAL ESTATE at 334-347-7971

Copyright © 2021 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-183198)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAsMJ_0bbTv9fb00

3158 Achey Dr, Enterprise, 36330

2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Townhouse | 1,278 Square Feet | Built in 1996

A spacious wonderful townhome is at your fingertips. This townhome is on a corner lot and has everything you need to live comfortably. Downstairs the kitchen has all the modern appliances, a separate laundry room, and a half bathroom for your guests. It also features features 2 bedrooms upstairs with a full bath, walk in closets, and plenty of windows to shed light throughout the home. Double doors lead out to one of the bigger back yards on the street. Come view your "Best Buy" today!

For open house information, contact Christopher Rogers, Century 21 Regency Realty at 334-347-0048

Copyright © 2021 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-183256)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08IYih_0bbTv9fb00

147 Spring View Drive, Enterprise, 36330

2 Beds 3 Baths | $122,000 | Townhouse | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Privacy,Wood,Great for INVESTORS! Very well-maintained in excellent condition, comes with ALL the appliances including frig, washer & dryer...and guess what? A HOME WARRANTY TOO!! Less than 7 minutes to the Ft. Rucker Gate!! Amenity fees currently $45/mo include swimming pool/clubhouse, lawncare and pest control. Call today for your showing appointment.,

For open house information, contact JACK SCANLON, COLDWELL BANKER PRESTIGE HOMES AND REAL ESTATE at 334-347-7971

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-492176)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0puk_0bbTv9fb00

80 Woodfield Place, Enterprise, 36330

2 Beds 3 Baths | $96,600 | Townhouse | 1,369 Square Feet | Built in 1998

THIS LOVELY 2 BED 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME IS NESTLED IN THE HEART OF THE BRIARWOOD WEST SUBDIVISION. IT IS A PERFECT INVESTMENT PROPERTY OR WILL BE A BRILLIANT STARTER HOME. CALL AGENTS TODAY FOR A SHOWING.

For open house information, contact Taylor Parker, COLDWELL BANKER PRESTIGE HOMES AND REAL ESTATE at 334-347-7971

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-499280)

