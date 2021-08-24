Townhomes of Coffee Springs: See what’s on the market

(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) If you’re on the market for a home in Coffee Springs, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

108 Colony Drive, Apt 9,12,13, Enterprise, 36330 2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Townhouse | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Has been great rental income for years! Current rent is $400 per unit, lease ends 1 January 2022, 12, 13. #9, Tenant should out by mid August

3158 Achey Dr, Enterprise, 36330 2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Townhouse | 1,278 Square Feet | Built in 1996

A spacious wonderful townhome is at your fingertips. This townhome is on a corner lot and has everything you need to live comfortably. Downstairs the kitchen has all the modern appliances, a separate laundry room, and a half bathroom for your guests. It also features features 2 bedrooms upstairs with a full bath, walk in closets, and plenty of windows to shed light throughout the home. Double doors lead out to one of the bigger back yards on the street. Come view your "Best Buy" today!

147 Spring View Drive, Enterprise, 36330 2 Beds 3 Baths | $122,000 | Townhouse | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Privacy,Wood,Great for INVESTORS! Very well-maintained in excellent condition, comes with ALL the appliances including frig, washer & dryer...and guess what? A HOME WARRANTY TOO!! Less than 7 minutes to the Ft. Rucker Gate!! Amenity fees currently $45/mo include swimming pool/clubhouse, lawncare and pest control. Call today for your showing appointment.,

80 Woodfield Place, Enterprise, 36330 2 Beds 3 Baths | $96,600 | Townhouse | 1,369 Square Feet | Built in 1998

THIS LOVELY 2 BED 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME IS NESTLED IN THE HEART OF THE BRIARWOOD WEST SUBDIVISION. IT IS A PERFECT INVESTMENT PROPERTY OR WILL BE A BRILLIANT STARTER HOME. CALL AGENTS TODAY FOR A SHOWING.

