Text description provided by the architects. The College of Architecture, Art, and Planning at Cornell University announce an important step in their creative and critical response to the Emerald Ash Borer beetle, an invasive species devastating native Ash trees across the country. The Emerald Ash Borer is thought to have been introduced to American forests via human trade and travel in the summer of 2002, and today threatens 8.7 billion trees across the country and nearly one in ten Ash trees in New York state. HANNAH Office has designed and constructed a full-scale prototype cabin home in rural Upstate New York, that responds to the environmental crisis, and, advances the use of technologies such as robotics and 3D printing in timber and concrete construction.