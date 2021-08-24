Check out these houses for sale in Stanfield

(STANFIELD, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Stanfield area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Stanfield listings:

42132 W Manderas Lane, Maricopa, 85138 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,210 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Amazing newer build (2018) at the end of a cul de sac! No landscaping needed. Gorgeous 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home with an open floor plan! Huge kitchen with an island perfect for cooking! Mother In Law suite with kitchenette. Private bedroom, bathroom, living area and entrance to the Mother In Law Suite. Quiet and enjoyable neighborhood!Going over all offers with Seller on 7/18/21 at 5pm. Please submit all offers before then.

For open house information, contact Scott Lorsch, Engel & Volkers Scottsdale at 480-515-5900

42061 W Rummy Road, Maricopa, 85138 3 Beds 4 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,143 Square Feet | Built in 2008

A perfect combination of elegance & comfort, this highly upgraded 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a full guest casita gives this home a total of 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus den/office and is situated on one of the largest lake lots on the waterfront. This south backyard has an extended covered patio, pergola and uncovered patios to enjoy sunrises and sunsets while listening to the water feature. Family room has a fireplace for chilly nights and is open to the kitchen with quartz counters w/ subway tile backsplash, 42'' staggered cabinets w/ wine rack, center island, gas cooktop and extra large pantry. Master suite has jetted tub, upgraded mirrors and vanity lights, walk-in shower, 2 large closets with and the bedroom with bay window overlooks the lake. The extended garage completes the home. This guard gated, lake community has 5 miles of walking paths, both indoor and outdoor pools, a 32,000 square foot village center with state of the art cardio and weight room plus an aerobics room designed with a high tech cushioned floor. Outdoor courts for tennis, pickle ball, basketball, bocce ball and horseshoes. Indoor activities include billiards, sewing , music, computers, arts, crafts and much more. What more could you want?

For open house information, contact Debra K Johnson, Cactus Mountain Properties, LLC at 480-688-8444

50745 W Ventada Road, Maricopa, 85139 1 Bed 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Want mountain views to die for? Peace and tranquility along with a horse lovers dream? This is the property for YOU! This fully fenced almost 7 acre property has it all! Including 5 covered horse stalls with water piped to them, massive roping arena with head and heel box, alleyway, stripping chute and large attached cattle holding pen. hitching posts, & colt training pen, hot walker, 3 chicken coops, 2 large storage units/tac rooms, large holding pin, covered hay storage area, and to top it off, 4 sets of full RV hookups. The additional land gives you plenty of space to add more of whatever you desire. The quaint ranch house will just make your heart melt and is the perfect place to call home. View this property today, you WON'T be disappointed!

For open house information, contact Torie Ellison, Corcoran Platinum Living at 520-610-1055

43800 W Rio Lobo Drive, Maricopa, 85138 3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,685 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Amazing floorplan!!! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and two living areas! Home has new paint (inside and outside) and carpet. Kitchen has great layout with dining space, island, and plenty of countertop space, which will make entertaining for the upcoming holidays breeze! Located in the beautiful golf course community of Rancho El Dorado. Just a quick drive to multiple grocery stores and other retail shops as well as easy access to the 347 heading in and out of Maricopa. It also has two community schools, plenty of playgrounds, basketball court and places to ride your bikes. Ready to show early, just call listing or co-lister!

For open house information, contact Brian G Harris, My Home Group Real Estate at 480-685-2760