Homes for sale in Mt Sterling: New listings

1480 Irvine Rd, Winchester, 40391 3 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 1920

10 acres of prime real estate on the new Winchester Bypass! While currently zoned residential, property is surrounded by commercial and agricultural zoned properties and could be re-zoned. Or take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy the peaceful tranquility of overlooking the rolling hillside from your back deck. With 10 ft ceilings and gorgeous woodwork throughout, this home is the perfect balance of modern and the true craftsmanship you'd expect from a 1920's home. The primary bedroom features 2 large walk in closets, and both secondary bedrooms feature a walk in closet. On the main level, there is a formal living room currently being used as a 4th bedroom. The large unfinished basement would make the perfect work space, or serve as a blank canvas to finish and add additional square footage to your home. Property also features a 3960 sq ft barn. Home is being sold as is, but inspections are welcome.

For open house information, contact Danielle Ratliff, RE/MAX Creative, Winchester at 859-422-2000

635 Lisletown Lane, Winchester, 40391 2 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,826 Square Feet | Built in 1981

VERY Private and secluded off the grid ECO FRIENDLY GEODESIC home located at the end of a private gravel road maintained by the Lisletown community. Sits adjacent to 423 acre Lower Howards Creek Nature Preserve! The home was built by an artist and it shows with unique features including stained glass windows, sacred geometry, a waterfall rock wall, skylights, slate, wood, marble and so much more!. Additional features include new Leafguard gutters, new full bathroom, updated light fixtures, outlets & wiring. This home offers the feel of living off the grid but with all the modern amenities including (1) compost toilet, (1) regular toilet, a 4000 gallon water cistern, beautiful wood burning stove, new plant rock filter septic system, and propane. Don't miss your opportunity to own this little piece of paradise! A short commute to Lexington or Richmond for someone who wants to live in the country, utilize eco friendly household necessities but close to all amenities.

For open house information, contact Christina Vaughn, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 859-624-5488

6239 Old Boonesboro Road, Winchester, 40391 4 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Wow awesome location, if you want to live in the country and still be close to everything, call today to schedule your viewing. Beautiful lot with mature trees, peaceful country surroundings, plant a garden, perfectly positioned on almost 2 acres, 4 bedroom rock two story home with heat/cool sunporch, lots of updating, drive in garage in basement, a place you will want to see.

For open house information, contact Mila Ensor, Ensor Real Estate, LLC at 859-749-0892

39 Hillcrest Dr, Winchester, 40391 3 Beds 1 Bath | $172,500 | Single Family Residence | 943 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Want a Home on One Level? This ranch with an attached garage is one you'll want to see! It has a large Living Room, 3 Bedrooms, Kitchen with Dining Area that leads out to a large Patio! The Bath has a newer vanity and updated shower/tub! The Heat and A/C system are less than 1 1/2 years. There is a separate Utility Room with cabinets for detergent, etc. The fenced yard is wonderful for children or pets and there is a nice sized storage building. If this brick home suits you - make an appointment soon!!

For open house information, contact Annette Goebel, Tom Goebel & Company at 859-744-3637