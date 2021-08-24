Wow! Fiery Zeppelin Crash In Lakehurst NJ Now Offers Tours

May 6, 1937, a big fireball could be seen for miles as the infamous German-made Zeppelin; the Hindenburg blimp crashed as it made its attempt to land at the airfield in Lakehurst New Jersey. The disaster killed 36 passengers and crew members. Those who succumbed included thirteen of the 36 passengers, 21 crewmen, and one civilian member of the ground crew, who was just doing his job also dies as the result of the fiery crash. Many survivors suffered significant injuries.