Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakehurst, NJ

Wow! Fiery Zeppelin Crash In Lakehurst NJ Now Offers Tours

By Rich De Sisto
Posted by 
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

May 6, 1937, a big fireball could be seen for miles as the infamous German-made Zeppelin; the Hindenburg blimp crashed as it made its attempt to land at the airfield in Lakehurst New Jersey. The disaster killed 36 passengers and crew members. Those who succumbed included thirteen of the 36 passengers, 21 crewmen, and one civilian member of the ground crew, who was just doing his job also dies as the result of the fiery crash. Many survivors suffered significant injuries.

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Lakehurst, NJ
Lakehurst, NJ
Crime & Safety
Lakehurst, NJ
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Germans#Frenchman#Nbc#Hanger One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Related
TrafficPosted by
Motorious

Corvette Driver Dies In Fiery Tavern Crash

A Chevrolet Corvette crashed into an iconic Miami establishment, Duffy’s Tavern, killing the driver. Witnesses saw the American sports car catch fire after it slammed into the side of the building, but after it was put out and first responders arrived, the driver was declared dead. It’s the kind of horrific scene you never want to see unfold in real life, a stark reminder that none of us are invincible.
Wadesboro, NCMy Fox 8

Two men killed in fiery plane crash in North Carolina

WADESBORO, N.C. (WJZY) — Two men are dead following a fiery single-engine plane crash Friday morning in Wadesboro, according to the Town of Wadesboro and NC State Highway Patrol. The deadly accident happened around 10:15 a.m., just north of the Anson County Airport. As emergency crews with the Wadesboro Fire...
Seguin, TXKTSA

3 killed in fiery crash in Seguin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It took crews several hours to clear the wreckage from a deadly crash in Seguin. It started Thursday afternoon when a semi carrying meat products lost its load on I-10 Eastbound at the Highway 123 overpass. When the load spilled out, it made the road...
Perth Amboy, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

NJ firefighter, dad dies at Turnpike hazmat crash

PERTH AMBOY — A veteran firefighter died Friday in the line of duty Friday morning. Lt. Donald Trout, 53, of Perth Amboy, a member of the Middlesex County Hazardous Materials Unit, died while responding to a call. The announcement on a Facebook post by Middlesex County Firefighters Association/IAFF Local 3451...
Luling, TXPosted by
KIXS FM 108

Train Smashes into 18-Wheeler That Was Stuck on Tracks in Luling

The city of Luling was shocked after a serious crash occurred Sunday, August 29. Around 2:30 pm traffic on US 183 witnessed a destructive train crash. An 18-wheeler carrying what seems to be a turbine wing was making a right turn from US 183 in Luling, Texas, and got stuck. The wing seems to be stuck somewhere which prevented the 18-wheeler from clearing the train tracks.
Bridgeport, WVWBOY

Taking off into the friendly skies

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Flying has its ups and downs, but before you leave the terminal, things need to be smooth sailing to soar the friendly skies. When preparing for takeoff, Fairmont State University Aviation Center of Excellence Flight Instructor Kevin Webb says that a pilot must have their checklist to ensure that they are good to go.
Lakehurst, NJocscanner.news

LAKEHURST: CAR FIRE

A car fire was reported at the entrance to the base approximately 20 minutes ago. At this time the fire is out and there is nothing left of the vehicle but the shell.
Robbinsville, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

2 Vehicle Crash On NJ Turnpike With Injuries In Robbinsville

ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Robbinsville and Allentown EMS were sent to the New Jersey Turnpike at mile marker 63 north bound outer lanes for an accident. Apparently a Dodge Ram pickup truck hit a car and there were reportedly injuries at the scene. Robbinsville and Allentown transported the injured to a local hospital for treatment. NJ State Police is investigating the crash. No further information is available.
Luling, TXPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Train Smashes into 18-Wheeler That Was Stuck on Tracks in Luling

The city of Luling was shocked after a serious crash occurred Sunday, August 29. Around 2:30 pm traffic on US 183 witnessed a destructive train crash. An 18-wheeler carrying what seems to be a turbine wing was making a right turn from US 183 in Luling, Texas, and got stuck. The wing seems to be stuck somewhere which prevented the 18-wheeler from clearing the train tracks.
Wadesboro, NCcbs17

2 men killed in fiery single-plane crash in NC, highway patrol says

WADESBORO, N.C. (WJZY) – Two men are dead following a fiery single-engine plane crash Friday morning in Wadesboro, according to officials from the town and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The deadly accident happened around 10:15 a.m. Friday just north of the Anson County Airport. As emergency crews with...
Luling, TXPosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Train Smashes into 18-Wheeler That Was Stuck on Tracks in Luling

The city of Luling was shocked after a serious crash occurred Sunday, August 29. Around 2:30 pm traffic on US 183 witnessed a destructive train crash. An 18-wheeler carrying what seems to be a turbine wing was making a right turn from US 183 in Luling, Texas, and got stuck. The wing seems to be stuck somewhere which prevented the 18-wheeler from clearing the train tracks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy