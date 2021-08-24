Cancel
TV Series

Disney+ Gives Series Order to NAUTILUS, A Prequel Story to 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

By Billy Fisher
GeekTyrant
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ announced recently that they will be developing a 10 episode prequel series to the Jules Verne classic, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. The series has been dubbed Nautilus, based on the name of the futuristic underwater craft used by the Captain Nemo and his crew. Here is the series...

Jules Verne
#Disney World#The Captain Nemo#Indian#The East India Company
