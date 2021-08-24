Disney+ Gives Series Order to NAUTILUS, A Prequel Story to 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

On February 21, 2005, the world was introduced to Avatar: The Last Airbender, following Aang, Katara, and Sokka for three seasons on their journey to end the Fire Nation’s war against the other nations of the world. Along the way, we also met Toph, Zuko, Iroh, Azula, and the evil Firelord himself, Ozai. The show came to its conclusion in July 2008, where Aang defeated the Firelord and got to be with his dream girl, Katara. Several years, the birth of The Legend of Korra rocked the airwaves on April 14, 2012, which saw Korra face the spiritual challenges of the world as she trains to become a full-baked Avatar. After four seasons, the show ended on December 19, 2014, with Korra stopping Kuvira from destroying the world and got to go live happily ever with Asami Sato. For years, the debate on which carnation of the Avatar world has sparked fiery back-and-forth arguments from fans regarding the popular series. Of course, this is all just my opinion; however, let’s address which show is better: Avatar: The Last Airbender or The Legend of Korra.