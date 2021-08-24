Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forrest City, AR

These houses are for sale in Forrest City

Posted by 
Forrest City News Alert
Forrest City News Alert
 7 days ago

(FORREST CITY, AR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Forrest City-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jv93B_0bbTutr300

1969 Sfc 808, Forrest City, 72335

5 Beds 4 Baths | $172,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,598 Square Feet | Built in 1970

2...yes, TWO for the price of 1 AND on 2.44 +/- acres!! There is such unlimited potential here. Located close to I-40, Hwy 70 and BOPFC. Do you need a place for a lot of hunters to rest and clean up? Looking for enough space for a LARGE family? Interested in a place for some sort of business? How about a shelter, group home, housing for seasonal farm-hands? What could you do or make here??

For open house information, contact Mark Jarrett, ABC Realty at 870-587-3095

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21007750)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yqIX9_0bbTutr300

115 Richmond Terrace, Forrest City, 72335

4 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,830 Square Feet | Built in 1970

WOW!!! This classic, split-level home has been renovated and updated. It will be hard to decide if the beautiful, large Washington Heights lot is your favorite or something inside this great family home. Stunning kitchen? LARGE master bedroom with crazy good closet space? 3 spacious secondary bedrooms? Fabulous back porch overlooking the big back yard? Come see for yourself and decide your favorite feature!

For open house information, contact Mark Jarrett, ABC Realty at 870-587-3095

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21025237)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GhVAl_0bbTutr300

1127 N Washington St., Forrest City, 72335

4 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,762 Square Feet | Built in None

Lots of space in this total remodel from the studs, including all new plumbing, electrical, heat and air, insulation, luxury vinyl plank flooring, light fixtures, windows, doors, appliances, water heater, all new baths, newly installed alarm system, 8 foot wood privacy fence, all in the heart of town. Woodburning fireplace. Added 2 car garage. Patio area on back of home for drinking your morning coffee or unwinding in the afternoon. This is a must see. Seller did a great job on the remodel!

For open house information, contact Missy Jenkins, Coldwell Banker Heritage Homes at 501-825-7500

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21011903)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AAAIg_0bbTutr300

306 Roosevelt Avenue, Forrest City, 72335

4 Beds 3 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,811 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Welcome to Market 306 Roosevelt Ave of Vaccaro's 1st Addition in Forrest City, Arkansas. Built in 1996 and renovated in 2021, this four bedroom, three bath home features 1,811 sf. of well laid out living space. Situated on a level .27 +/-acre corner lot near favorite local amenities such as Forrest City Medical Center, schools, and dining & retail establishments. Quick access to US Hwy 63 and just an hour away from Memphis & Jonesboro. Call today make this house your home. Current rent is $850 pm.

For open house information, contact Andrea Andrews, Compass Rose Realty at 870-336-1008

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21024067)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Forrest City News Alert

Forrest City News Alert

Forrest City, AR
127
Followers
343
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Forrest City News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Forrest City, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Plumbing#Water Heater#Ar#Americans#Bopfc#Abc Realty#Vaccaro S 1st Addition#Us Hwy 63#Memphis Jonesboro#Compass Rose Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
MilitaryCBS News

This is the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan

The last soldier to leave Afghanistan on the day the U.S. concluded its 20-year war has been identified as Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps. Donahue was one of the commanders on the ground leading the evacuation mission. General Kenneth F....

Comments / 0

Community Policy