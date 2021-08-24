These houses are for sale in Forrest City

(FORREST CITY, AR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

1969 Sfc 808, Forrest City, 72335 5 Beds 4 Baths | $172,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,598 Square Feet | Built in 1970

2...yes, TWO for the price of 1 AND on 2.44 +/- acres!! There is such unlimited potential here. Located close to I-40, Hwy 70 and BOPFC. Do you need a place for a lot of hunters to rest and clean up? Looking for enough space for a LARGE family? Interested in a place for some sort of business? How about a shelter, group home, housing for seasonal farm-hands? What could you do or make here??

For open house information, contact Mark Jarrett, ABC Realty at 870-587-3095

115 Richmond Terrace, Forrest City, 72335 4 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,830 Square Feet | Built in 1970

WOW!!! This classic, split-level home has been renovated and updated. It will be hard to decide if the beautiful, large Washington Heights lot is your favorite or something inside this great family home. Stunning kitchen? LARGE master bedroom with crazy good closet space? 3 spacious secondary bedrooms? Fabulous back porch overlooking the big back yard? Come see for yourself and decide your favorite feature!

For open house information, contact Mark Jarrett, ABC Realty at 870-587-3095

1127 N Washington St., Forrest City, 72335 4 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,762 Square Feet | Built in None

Lots of space in this total remodel from the studs, including all new plumbing, electrical, heat and air, insulation, luxury vinyl plank flooring, light fixtures, windows, doors, appliances, water heater, all new baths, newly installed alarm system, 8 foot wood privacy fence, all in the heart of town. Woodburning fireplace. Added 2 car garage. Patio area on back of home for drinking your morning coffee or unwinding in the afternoon. This is a must see. Seller did a great job on the remodel!

For open house information, contact Missy Jenkins, Coldwell Banker Heritage Homes at 501-825-7500

306 Roosevelt Avenue, Forrest City, 72335 4 Beds 3 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,811 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Welcome to Market 306 Roosevelt Ave of Vaccaro's 1st Addition in Forrest City, Arkansas. Built in 1996 and renovated in 2021, this four bedroom, three bath home features 1,811 sf. of well laid out living space. Situated on a level .27 +/-acre corner lot near favorite local amenities such as Forrest City Medical Center, schools, and dining & retail establishments. Quick access to US Hwy 63 and just an hour away from Memphis & Jonesboro. Call today make this house your home. Current rent is $850 pm.

For open house information, contact Andrea Andrews, Compass Rose Realty at 870-336-1008