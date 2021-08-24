Take a look at these homes for sale in Las Vegas

(Las Vegas, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

3227 Frontage Road 2116, Las Vegas, 87701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,046 Square Feet | Built in None

Country living in this beautiful two story ranch style home on 11 acres located just 5 miles from town! The main level of the home features the living room with wood stove, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and office. Second level opens to the great room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter top, pantry, master bedroom, bath, and laundry room. Outside is a wrap-around open deck offering spectacular views, hot tub patio, 2 bay garage and spacious workshop. The terrain begins at a meadow area with a gentle slope to the home built at the side of the adventurous mountain terrain. There are 2 wells on this property, and many additional amenities. The property is easily access from the frontage road in the area known as La Manga. Come take a look!

533 Railroad, Las Vegas, 87701 0 Bed 0 Bath | $339,000 | 1,775 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Income property in Las Vegas across from the recently remodeled Casteñeda and next to the Rawlins Building! High visibility corner location at Railroad and East Douglas. c. 1375 sq ft commercial space with two entrances - on Railroad and on East Douglas. Large retail space features 10' ceilings, exposed stone walls, plus office, storage, kitchenette, 3/4 bath and w/d. Property also includes three residential rental units! - a two bedroom one bath upstairs with hardwood floors, and two downstairs studio apartments. All have been updated, and have a great rental history. This versatile property offers live/work possibilities, or is an income producer.

1323 Fourth St, Las Vegas, 87701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $178,000 | 854 Square Feet | Built in None

Three separate detached small homes in a charming and convenient neighborhood located in the heart of Las Vegas. Consistent long term tenants currently on month to month leases. Improve rents or live in one and rent the other. Multi-generational living possibilities. Off street parking. Close to shopping, schools and other amenities including a regional hospital.

