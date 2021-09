I love me some Wawa! Now we have another reason to feel all warm and fuzzy about them! Teachers this one is for YOU!. This is for all our fabulous teachers! Wawa wants teachers and school administration employees know that for the entire month of September your morning coffee (any size) is on them! How awesome is that? Wawa is offering this to NJ, PA, DE, MD, VA, FL and Washington D.C. as a thank you for guiding and inspiring our children, but there's more!