Check out these houses for sale in Tillar

212 N Adams St., Mcgehee, 71654 2 Beds 1 Bath | $44,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in None

Some features include: 10 ft ceilings, 42 x 12 concrete driveway, large shop building, new galvalume roof on house, original hardwood floors throughout except in kitchen and bath, sunroom in front of house, very large bedrooms, wood-burning fireplace



Please Call Rita K Kolb at Sims Realty to arrange an appointment. Call Day or Night!

For open house information, contact Rita Kay Kolb, Sims Realty at 870-222-5347

224 N. 2Nd St., Tillar, 71670 2 Beds 2 Baths | $37,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in None

Features: 12 ft. ceilings in the main part of house, large shady backyard, no central heat/air - but the duct work is there, and wood-burning fireplace.

Fixer upper - sells as is



Please contact Darlene King at Sims Realty for more information about this house, or to schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact Darlene King, Sims Realty at 870-222-5347

107 Driftwood, Mcgehee, 71654 2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,096 Square Feet | Built in None

Please contact Beverly Sims at Sims Realty for more information about this house, or to schedule a showing.



Features: Bar Between Dining Area and Living Room, Brick Veneer – Concrete Slab, Central Heat & Air, Granite Countertops & Bar Top, Large 5′ Chain-link Fenced Back Yard, Large Beautiful Stainless Steel Refrigerator Stays, Large Utility Room & Mud Room, Master Bedroom Furniture from Italy stays also, New Kitchen Cabinets with Pull-Out Drawers, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Pretty Front Porch w/White Pillow Posts, Remodeled Bathroom, Totally Remodeled Kitchen, Very Large Master Bedroom with Two Closets, Wrought Iron on all Windows and Doors

For open house information, contact Beverly Sims, Sims Realty at 870-222-5347

606 N 3Rd St, Mcgehee, 71654 4 Beds 2 Baths | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,478 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming country home in need of some work. So much potential here!! call us to take a look! sold As Is.

For open house information, contact Teresa Lambert, Blue Ink Real Estate at 870-489-0973