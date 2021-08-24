Homes for sale in Geneva: New listings

(GENEVA, NY) Looking for a house in Geneva? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Geneva listings:

3235 Jerusalem Springs Lane, Keuka Park, 14527 2 Beds 1 Bath | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Escape to the Finger Lakes to your own private 10 acre getaway!Swim in the spring fed pond,hike the trails, sit at the campfire and watch the stars!!Listen to nature!. Launch your boat at Keuka Lake State Park(10 min away)Wineries and breweries nearby.Cabin sold furnished also included in sale are a 50"Club Cadet and a golf cart!Private setting!!Cabin has been on the AirbandB rental program for the last three years .I t can provide exrtra income if desired, Cabin would rent from May thru October. It has received excellent reviews! Negotiations delayed until August 7th @ 6pm

For open house information, contact Timothy Garman, Roxwell Properties, Inc. at 585-377-5000

1949 State Route 318, Seneca Falls, 13148 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Peaceful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch on just over an acre of land! Central air and a new furnace June 2020. Minutes from NYS Thruway. Enjoy the eat in kitchen and ample yard space!

For open house information, contact Megan Ridley, Coldwell Banker Finger Lakes at 315-789-6768

182 South Avenue, Penn Yan, 14527 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,807 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Look up the definition of unique in Webster's dictionary and you'll find it says "being the only one of its kind or unlike anything else". That accurately describes 182 South Avenue. Two bedrooms, 1.5 baths, large kitchen, enclosed front porch, Florida room and large 2 car detached garage. Also 4 plus acre lot with large barn (32 x 32') with loft and huge outbuilding (60' x 100')!! So big you can store cars, boats, RVs, jet skis and more!! Many opportunities with this property!

For open house information, contact Robert J. Curbeau, Finger Lakes Realty at 315-536-7285

158 Cornwell Street, Penn Yan, 14527 3 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,244 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Beautiful 3 BR 1 Bath home on half acre landscaped lot in the village.. Two car detached garage with back deck and pool.

For open house information, contact William J. Kays, Keuka Lake & Land Realty at 315-536-7446