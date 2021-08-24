Single-family homes for sale in Easton

Cancel
(EASTON, KS) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Easton area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Easton listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16u4cp_0bbTuiOI00

400 E Lucy, Mclouth, 66054

4 Beds 3 Baths | $287,400 | Single Family Residence | 2,509 Square Feet | Built in 1909

Fantastic 4 bdrm, 3 bath, 2 story Victorian era home w/ a 2009 addition & top to bottom remodel. Tons of bonuses & upgrades. Large rooms w/ bonus closets, enormous primary suite w/ huge bathroom & w/i closet. Large open custom kitchen/dining room w/ original pocket doors opening to large living room. Basement provides extra storage & storm shelter. Oversized 2 car attached garage & 1 car detached garage/storage building. Back deck & wrap around porch. 2 system zoned HVAC. This beautiful home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Joy Mestagh, Town & Country Real Estate at 785-863-3322

Copyright © 2021 Sunflower Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAARKS-218855)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021koh_0bbTuiOI00

502 Cottage St, Nortonville, 66060

2 Beds 2 Baths | $93,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,547 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Architectural detail throughout. A gingerbread house with so much potential and so much square footage. Formal living opportunities, large room sizes, many updates including a brand new roof recently added. Oversized garage with additional parking on an almost 1/2 acre corner lot. Fenced in yard for plenty of activities in a rural community interconnected to multiple highways for easy access to Valley Falls, Atchison, Oskaloosa and Holton. You must get in to see the potential of this adorable home!

For open house information, contact Sara Fox, Coldwell Banker American Home at 785-267-2700

Copyright © 2021 Sunflower Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAARKS-220085)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pznJr_0bbTuiOI00

526 N 5Th St, Atchison, 66002

5 Beds 4 Baths | $194,700 | Single Family Residence | 3,465 Square Feet | Built in 1884

Auction properties are sold AS IS without any guarantee or warranty by seller. Property may be occupied. Please do not trespass.

For open house information, contact Brian Brockman, Bang Realty at 888-737-2264

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10949012)

