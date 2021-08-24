Single-family homes for sale in Easton

(EASTON, KS) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Easton area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

400 E Lucy, Mclouth, 66054 4 Beds 3 Baths | $287,400 | Single Family Residence | 2,509 Square Feet | Built in 1909

Fantastic 4 bdrm, 3 bath, 2 story Victorian era home w/ a 2009 addition & top to bottom remodel. Tons of bonuses & upgrades. Large rooms w/ bonus closets, enormous primary suite w/ huge bathroom & w/i closet. Large open custom kitchen/dining room w/ original pocket doors opening to large living room. Basement provides extra storage & storm shelter. Oversized 2 car attached garage & 1 car detached garage/storage building. Back deck & wrap around porch. 2 system zoned HVAC. This beautiful home is a must see!

502 Cottage St, Nortonville, 66060 2 Beds 2 Baths | $93,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,547 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Architectural detail throughout. A gingerbread house with so much potential and so much square footage. Formal living opportunities, large room sizes, many updates including a brand new roof recently added. Oversized garage with additional parking on an almost 1/2 acre corner lot. Fenced in yard for plenty of activities in a rural community interconnected to multiple highways for easy access to Valley Falls, Atchison, Oskaloosa and Holton. You must get in to see the potential of this adorable home!

526 N 5Th St, Atchison, 66002 5 Beds 4 Baths | $194,700 | Single Family Residence | 3,465 Square Feet | Built in 1884

Auction properties are sold AS IS without any guarantee or warranty by seller. Property may be occupied. Please do not trespass.

