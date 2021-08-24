Cancel
Camden, AR

Take a look at these homes for sale in Camden

Camden Daily
 7 days ago

(Camden, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Camden. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNsRB_0bbTuaKU00

523 Washington St., Camden, 71701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,466 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Some repairs are presently being done. May not be available to be shown immediately. Newer central a/c unit has been installed in the main house. The Living Room Has Hardwood Floors with Lots Of Original Windows, as does The Dining Room. Three Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms One Has Older Style Bathtub. Tall Ceilings, Some Doors Have Glass Panels. Kitchen Has Good Cabinets With A Pantry. In The Backyard There Is A 1156 Sq.Ft. GUEST HOUSE with Three Bedrooms, One Bathroom, Kitchen, Living Room. Could Be Extra Income Rental Or Mother-In-Law House. Both Properties Are Being Sold As Is Where Is! If You Are Attracted To Older Historic Homes This Unique Home Is Waiting On You.
Call Or Text Faith 870 818 7621. To See This Properties.

For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cdSY_0bbTuaKU00

748 Hwy 278 E, Camden, 71701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $187,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home situated on 5 beautiful acres in Harmony Grove School District. New granite countertops and backsplash, tile and laminate floors throughout, updated bathrooms, formal areas and an open kitchen/den too! Huge Shop/Barn for tractors, workshop or extra garage, and a tall storage building in back of home. Most of the acreage is cleared and makes a a wonderful view from the den and back porch.
Call Faith at 870-818-7621 for your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HAMzT_0bbTuaKU00

3050 Laticana, Camden, 71701

2 Beds 2 Baths | $274,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,186 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Want to live on the road to the most prestigious houses in Camden? There is NO better location than right here. This lovely home offers large rooms, an open kitchen/breakfast/family room and a beautiful sunroom with 3 walls of windows. The kitchen offers tons of counter and cabinet space and a large island. There is also an extra building with electricity and a relaxing deck with wonderful views off the back. This building also has wood floors and paneling and a ceiling fan and could be used as a guest house or workshop. This custom-built home offers a large laundry room, 2 car attached garage and one car detached carport. The two bedrooms are nice and large and there are two other rooms that could be made into a third bedroom without needing to add on. Plenty of yard space for your kids to play in as well as natural woods on your 1.81 acres. Very little traffic in this private area yet close and convenient to town. This property is not in the city limits but surrounded by homes that are. Please call for your appointment today. Brenda 870-807-0546 or Faith 870-818-7621

School Bell and posts will not remain with the property. Sq. Ft. and year built taken from Courthouse records, acreage from the new survey.

For open house information, contact Brenda Kirkley, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777

