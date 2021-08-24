Cancel
Newberry, SC

Homes for sale in Newberry: New listings

Newberry Voice
Newberry Voice
 7 days ago

(NEWBERRY, SC) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Newberry area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Newberry area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXXjX_0bbTuVrj00

722 Cypress Point Drive, Chappells, 29108

4 Beds 3 Baths | $267,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,028 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Private 1.5 acres across the street from Lake Greenwood. 4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths with a 3 space carport and a 10 x 30' workshop in the rear. Take your boat to the landing and be on the lake in minutes! Whirlpool dishwasher is 2 years old. Gas Cooktop is propane. 1 year old Tankless Rinnai Hot Water Heater. Double paned vinyl windows installed 3 years ago. HVAC is 7 years old. The well is very efficient getting 72 gallons of water per minute. Very quiet and peaceful setting near lake Greenwood!

For open house information, contact Sam Fiorini, Metro Realty Group LLC at 803-851-3160

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-522809)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okSgx_0bbTuVrj00

1304 Airport Road, Newberry, 29108

3 Beds 3 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,156 Square Feet | Built in 1949

First time on the market and only owned by 1 family. The Shealy Homestead was hand built by the original owners in 1949 and has a lifetime full of memories. The "children" of the home are now ready for a new family to make their own memories in this versatile property. This special property has over 6 acres, part in the city, part in the county. The homes is adorned with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a large living room with lots of natural light, home office/flex space, and a den with a separate entrance. The home needs a little TLC and can be made into a new families dream home. Property is being sold "as-is, where is."

For open house information, contact Angela Reid, ERA Wilder Realty at 803-345-6713

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-521527)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BK4hr_0bbTuVrj00

1300 Fourth Street, Newberry, 29108

3 Beds 1 Bath | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,756 Square Feet | Built in 1950

3 bedroom, 1 bath vinyl home located close to park and Newberry College. Hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen. 2 porches, 2 storage buildings, 2 carports. Roof replaced in 2017. HVAC replaced in 2011.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Bilger, Linda Renwick Realty Inc at 803-276-3676

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-522914)

