Big Rapids, MI

Homes for sale in Big Rapids: New listings

Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 7 days ago

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Looking for a house in Big Rapids? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Big Rapids area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQJ5C_0bbTuN3900

7680 Regency Lane, Canadian Lakes, 49346

4 Beds 4 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,198 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Spectacular custom built ranch located on a merged double lot on the Royal Canadian Golf Course. This 4 bedroom, den/study, 3-1/2 bath home is loaded with upgrades and has a completely finished daylight lower level. The open floor plan with split living offers privacy with the large master suite away from family or guests. Custom cabinetry thru out and a kitchen that has a snack bar and a large eating area. The great room has a built in wet bar and fireplace. Clever rear deck offers privacy andviews all year. Professionally landscaped with a 3 car garage and tiered decking that overlooks the par 3 hole of the Royal Canadian Golf Course. Truly one of a kind home on a one of a kind setting, tour this great home today!

For open house information, contact Rick Kempton, Coldwell Banker Lakes Realty at 231-972-8300

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCARMI-21027706)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pACX3_0bbTuN3900

16368 15 Mile Road, Big Rapids, 49307

4 Beds 2 Baths | $419,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Looking for a incredible recreational property with updated farm house? THIS IS IT> 80 acres of woods, water and wildlife. House has major updates with 2 new full baths and incredible open kitchen design with newly added ship lap. 4 bedroom house with huge main floor laundry/storage area and a spacious deck overlooking your land. Higginson stream with pond and approx. 15 acres of tillable ag land currently planted in corn. Minutes form Big Rapids and near Clear Lake Golf and public accessto Clear Lake, Plus only minutes from the Heart of the Lakes area. Exceptional hunting and recreational opportunities. Historic barn in decent shape ideal for storage.

For open house information, contact Tom Garner, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCARMI-21064815)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EaBdU_0bbTuN3900

9907 Chippewa Street, Chippewa Lake, 49320

3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This home has Chippewa Lake deeded access with spectacular views of the lake. This home features 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom. A full unfinished basement ready to be finished as you see fit.

For open house information, contact Chuck Ames, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCARMI-21011347)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6viA_0bbTuN3900

11441 Killarney Drive, Stanwood, 49346

3 Beds 2 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,008 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Gorgeous brand new construction home located on Hamlet Lake in Tullymore Resort. Beautiful stone exterior, granite counter-tops, Ceramic and hardwood flooring, Gas log fireplace, large back deck with beautiful views of the lake, master suite and much more in this custom home. Still enough time to pick your paint color, cabinets, carpet etc.

For open house information, contact Chip Issette, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCARMI-21001004)

See more property details

