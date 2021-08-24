Top homes for sale in Uvalde

(Uvalde, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Uvalde than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

204 E Sixth St, Camp Wood, 78833 2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 740 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Charming small home in the small town of Camp Wood, Texas. Recently completely refurbished with all new stainless steel appliances and also a brand new front porch. Shaded back yard... with a huge oak tree..Short distance to town and the City Park...A great place to retire or have a vacation getaway in the beautiful Hill Country.

116 Weeping Willow, Uvalde, 78801 4 Beds 4 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features a primary bedroom with private bath on both levels. Largest primary and bath are located on the first floor. Ceramic tile is the floor covering on all rooms with the exception of the bedrooms and stairs which have carpet that has been recently installed. Owners do have a small dog but is blocked from getting on any of the carpeting. Granite Counters in the kitchen and cultured marble on the vanities; family, dining and kitchen are together with a nice fireplace in the family room area. Property has both a side and back alley and the privacy fence has a gate area that would be ideal to put a carport in the very large back yard with access from the alley. Sellers require 1 day in advance for viewing the home; some furniture and appliances are negotiable.

505 N Nueces St, Camp Wood, 78833 2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1950

2/1 Fully renovated 1500 Sq Ft +/- home located in the popular Texas Hill Country town of Camp Wood, TX. Step inside this open concept 2 bedroom, 1 bath home and enjoy the light filled rooms as well as the 12X20 Family Room. Upgrades were made in 2016 and include new central A/C and heat, hand sanded wood flooring, new tile, carpeting, light fixtures, ceiling fans, windows, custom blinds and paint inside and out. Both front and back yards are shaded by large mature oaks. Located a few minutes from The Nueces River and a stones throw from Garner State Park or Lost Maples State Park. $145,000.00

4329 Fm 140, Uvalde, 78801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Elevated with serene views overlooking Uvalde, this three-bedroom, two-bath home offers country living close to town. Property includes a large barn perfect for 4-H or FFA Projects as well as a spacious workshop ideal for any number of hobbies. Property is high fenced on three sides, a rare find this close to town. Plenty of area for gardening as well. Indoors, the HVAC system was updated June 23rd. Saltillo tile runs throughout an open floor plan, and a fireplace makes the kitchen perfect for family gatherings. The country feel of this home is warm and inviting. Enjoy beautiful sunsets and a peaceful view. Come view this unique property today.

