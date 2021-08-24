Cancel
Mountain Home, ID

Mountain Home-curious? These homes are on the market

Mountain Home News Watch
 7 days ago

(Mountain Home, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mountain Home than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

11928 W Tilli Rd, Mountain Home, 83647

3 Beds 3 Baths | $794,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,274 Square Feet | Built in 1995

No HOA nor CCR's- bring your animals. 80 fenced & cross fenced acres, SEPARATE DETACHED LIVING QUARTERS, shop, shed, 40x60 pole barn with 200 amp. New roof, flooring, paint, triple pane windows. House, garage, apt & 5 acres are one parcel and pole barn, shop, 75 acres are separate parcel. Bldg permit avail on 75 acre parcel-the possibilities are endless! Corral, working shoots, frost free trenched 6' down for yr round water to corral. Only 30 miles to downtown Boise. - Burma Naylor, Voice: 208-440-4041, Silvercreek Realty Group, Main: 208-377-0422,

1930 N 14Th. E., Mountain Home, 83647

3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,441 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Terrific single level with open concept. Large kitchen area open to dining and living room. Split bedroom plan, large master with separate tub, shower, walk in closet and dual sinks .Bathrooms have new vanities and flooring. Fully fenced yard with full auto sprinklers, space for RV parking and an oversized 2 car garage. - Nickolas E Cracolice, Voice: 208-866-7810, ERA West Wind Boise, Main: 208-377-2121,

162 Ne Victor Gust Dr, Mountain Home, 83647

4 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Don't miss out on this beautiful , very well kept 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Home offers a very nice floor plan that allows room for hosting those family gatherings, as well as a very nice sized back yard. 3 Car garage has been finished with paint and heating as well. Home is located in a desirable north end subdivision, located very close to Legacy park. - Eduardo Rivas, Main: 208-899-2770, Silvercreek Realty Group, Main: 208-377-0422,

810 3Rd West A, Mountain Home, 83647

2 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 748 Square Feet | Built in 1925

This home is conveniently located off AirBase close to shopping and restaurants. Cozy updated home 2 Bed, 1 bath under $200,000 on a large lot. This home is very unique as you can use it residential or commercial zoned (C4 - Heavy Commercial) - Abel Pedroza, Main: 208-695-3327, Silvercreek Realty Group, Main: 208-377-0422,

