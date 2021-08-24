House-hunt Ionia: What’s on the market

(IONIA, MI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Take a look at these Ionia listings:

510 Floral Street, Belding, 48809 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,666 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Check out this beautifully updated ranch home with granite kitchen, new flooring throughout, and a finished basement located in a cozy little hamlet just east of downtown Belding. This 3-bedroom home has newer windows, newer roof, new interior doors and a concrete patio in back for your entertaining needs. The basement includes a full bath, updated rec. room with new flooring and plenty of storage space. One room could be used as a non-conforming 4th bedroom. This one won't last. Come see ittoday.

310 Weeks Road, Saranac, 48881 3 Beds 3 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This Home has it all! 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Ranch home with an awesome location at the fringe of desirable Saranac Village. New flooring, wall coverings and fixtures throughout. Brand new Master Suite with private full bath, stepped tray ceilings and canned lighting. Large kitchen and living area. Main Floor Laundry and bonus room with 1/2 Bath and outside access to back yard. Full Basement with large finished family/rec room and tons more space ready for finishing touches. Home is mechanically sound with new water heater, furnace, roof and vinyl siding in past 5 years. The back yard is an entertainment Oasis with a 12x24 2-3 seasons bar/rec area and 16x32 inground pool. Large brand-new concrete patio and 30x56 pole barn. A 10x14 shed completes the estate. Awesome 1 Acre setting that backs up to woods yet walking distance to schools and all the village activities. Hurry to show!

13050 6 Mile Road Ne, Belding, 48809 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,395,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,431 Square Feet | Built in 2006

MUST SEE!! Welcome to this custom country oasis with enough high end charm to please even the most particular buyer. Home is nested on over 3 acres of complete privacy surrounded by farmland, woods, and wildlife. Enter the home through elegant brick archway and prepare to be in awe of the fine craftsmanship and functionality for family, entertaining, or just a personal retreat for everyday life. Great room features spectacular stone finish fireplace enormous bay windows, and flows into Michigan room and luxurious chef's kitchen. Main level master and main level laundry room with farmhouse charm.4 stall garage with epoxy floor finish, whole house generator, and separate lower level entry. Downstairs you will find two additional bedrooms, arts and crafts workshop, dance studio

7727 Powell Highway, Fenwick City, 48834 4 Beds 1 Bath | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,032 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Country property with endless possibilities. 2,000+ sq ft 4 Bed traditional farm house on 7+ Acres. Same owner since the 1950's! Home has been very well cared for and is mechanically sound. Standing seam metal roof, Newer furnace, C/A, water heater, and electrical. Full Basement with bomb shelter. New well and whole house/property Generac Generator. Recently updated and 'turn key' 1 bed mother-in-law house with full kitchen, laundry hookups, living area with new floor, wall coverings, mechanicals and fixtures. Attached indoor/inground pool with bath area. Property has outbuildings galore starting with a huge workshop with, concrete, 220 power, office area, 6 ton lift, commercial grade hydraulic jack, tire machine and large attached cold storage. A 40x120 barn could easily be repurposed for multiple uses. There is a large horse barn and a huge 40x90 hip roof barn with New Sheriff-Goslin roof. A 26x18x18x16 and a 24x30 detached garage and several other structures complete the estate!

