Pampa, TX

Check out these houses for sale in Pampa

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(PAMPA, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Pampa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LAjoO_0bbTuGs400

2209 N Beech Ln, Pampa, 79065

4 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,966 Square Feet | Built in None

This is a Fannie Mae HomePath Property!The property features 4 bedrooms 2 bathroms large entry, central heat and air. All new paint on exterior and interior, new flooring,new appliances. The property also has a covered patio that is great for entertaining.

For open house information, contact Paul D French, French & Company REALTORS at 806-356-9908

Copyright © 2021 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-21-12664)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTEA0_0bbTuGs400

2111 N Charles St, Pampa, 79065

4 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,542 Square Feet | Built in None

Remodeled all the way! Four bedrooms two and a half baths, two living areas, two car garage, refinished hardwoods, all new paint throughout, new granite, fully remodeled, all baths redone, new landscaping, all new light fixtures, electrical switches and outlets, plumbing fixtures , appliances, finished storage with lots of outlets, too much to list, must see this gorgeous move-in ready house.

For open house information, contact Gary L Winton, Century 21 Boston Company at 806-654-3776

Copyright © 2021 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-21-12554)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hxtaO_0bbTuGs400

1128 Sirroco St, Pampa, 79065

2 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,244 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Great Starter Home! or investment property .1958 Ranch style -many possibilities. Extra room bedroom/living room/office from the single-car garage conversion. Being sold in ''AS-IS'' condition.

For open house information, contact Joyce Trigg, Real Estate Concepts at 806-273-5557

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-4434)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XcAy_0bbTuGs400

2243 N Duncan St, Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,279 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located on a corner lot. Central Heat and A/C, Two-car garage. New exterior paint. Beautiful remodeled kitchen gorgeous countertops. Large backyard with room for relaxation and a garden. This home is a ''must-see''. Call to schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Synetta Michelle Conley, RE/MAX Hometown at 806-665-7355

Copyright © 2021 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-21-12702)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Pampa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

