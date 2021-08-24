These houses are for sale in Perry

(PERRY, FL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Perry area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Perry-curious, take a look at these listings today:

1007 S Center, Perry, 32347 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Look at this adorable 2-bedroom, 1.5 half bath, and 1,092 sqft home that is in the Historic Downtown, Perry Florida. This perfectly maintained, quiet home, is perfectly situated on .16 acres with a horseshoe driveway. This home offers an abundance of natural light that radiates throughout the 9ft ceiling. Tile throughout the entire home, that go through this huge kitchen that has real oak cabinets, and a long countertop bar for entering family through the holidays. This property offers a fully fenced shady backyard that is perfect for your dogs, kids, and room for that garden too. This home is framed wood with a synesthetic stucco, which will never need paint. This home has it all in a great location in Historic Perry, as well as walking distances to the most delicious donut shop in the world!!!

303 W Cedar, Perry, 32347 2 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 872 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This super cute two bedroom/ two bathroom home will make a wonderful starter home or the perfect home for someone looking to downsize. The screened in ground pool is such a great added bonus! Don't wait on this one!

4678 Gator, Perry, 32347 4 Beds 2 Baths | $510,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,103 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This unique property located on the Econfina River is a gem that you don't want to miss. This duplex property offers unique privacy while still being in the heart of the action near the Econfina River Resort. Just a few minute ride to the Gulf of Mexico, this property is a great rental investment property with a long history of top dollar price point. It would also be a great private home with 2 of everything!! Each of the sides of the property boasts an expansive living area, beautiful local heart pine details, nicely appointed kitchen and views you cannot beat!! Tour or ask your questions today. Unique properties like this don't last long!!

216 W Bay Street, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 3 Baths | $89,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Investment opportunity!! Great house in Downtown Perry. Thirty (30) Minutes to the beach. Quiet area with a large corner lot. The backroom has a full bath and can be used as a mother-in-law suite. The front porch serves as a small business office. Previously a hair salon. The home has sat a while and is in need of some repair and updating.

