Tullahoma, TN

Check out these Tullahoma homes on the market

Posted by 
Tullahoma Daily
Tullahoma Daily
 7 days ago

(Tullahoma, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Tullahoma than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWCvp_0bbTu9mE00

115 Larkway Dr, Tullahoma, 37388

4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,998 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 1979

****Professional photo's to come this Friday. Don't miss out on this open concept Midcentury Designed home. Located on a large wooded lot, this home is in close proximity to all of Tullahoma's offerings. Take advantage of the abundance of natural light, spacious rooms and shaded yard. This uniquely designed home offers a total of 4 bedrooms that can double as an office/flex space. Rest easy with a 2 month old water heater and a 5 y/o roof!

For open house information, contact Jaylon Patton, Reliant Realty ERA Powered at 615-335-9066

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2281089)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPKZV_0bbTu9mE00

420 Bakertown Rd, Lynchburg, 37352

2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Mobile Home | 700 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Renter just moved out and the owner says sell it. 2 Bed 1 Bath single wide on 1 acre in Lynchburg. Adjoining 3 acres with pond available as well. Some of the most beautiful views in TN

For open house information, contact Clint Payne, Advantage Realty Partners at 931-723-3300

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2252826)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvJAq_0bbTu9mE00

0 Ridgeview Run, Lynchburg, 37352

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Fantastic, New, Under Construction, 3 bed. 2bath Custom Home in Ridgeville Sub-division. Home Is An Open Floor Plan and will feature many custom upgrades and modern touches. The location is a huge plus. Close to Tims Ford Lake, Tim's Ford State Park and Lost Creek Boat Area. Buy Now Before It's Gone.

For open house information, contact Debbie Goodman, Professional Realty at 931-215-6699

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2268922)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMa7z_0bbTu9mE00

148 Dale Haven Ln, Tullahoma, 37388

3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,332 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Don't miss this nice three bedroom, two bath move in ready home on the outskirts of Tullahoma, TN. Above ground pool, hot tub, spacious deck and large fenced backyard are perfect for outdoor entertaining. Two car detached garage and utility building are an added bonus.

For open house information, contact Robert Baggett, Swaffords Property Shop at 931-303-0400

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2269510)

See more property details

