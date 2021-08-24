House hunt De Soto: See what’s on the market now

(De Soto, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in De Soto. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

9637 Old State Route 21, Hillsboro, 63050 3 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Combination commercial/residential property with nostalgic restaurant, 4 motel rooms, a 3 bedroom residence and a large metal building looking for someone with the vision to bring it back to life. Restaurant has plenty of room for tables and much of the equipment is still in working order. Could be used as a banquet center, mercantile, retail, service and sales for lawnmowers. ATV's or anything else your mind can think of. Plenty of open land for pavilions, playgrounds or many other uses. Motel rooms could be rehabbed and rented or used for rental storage areas. Live in the residence or rent it for extra income. Large metal outbuilding has 2 large doors and a walk in door. Upgrades made in 2018 including new plumbing supply lines, some HVAC and windows. Public water hooked up to all buildings, separate electric meters as well. Easy access from New State Route 21. Endless possibilities. Must have pre-approval or proof of funds prior to showing. Duplicate Listing, Commercial: 21011315.

3205 Big Piney (Lot 74), Festus, 63028 3 Beds 2 Baths | $297,994 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in None

DISPLAY (HAZELTINE RANCH MODEL) LOCATED @ 3200 BIG PINEY IS OPEN FRIDAY- TUESDAY FROM 12-4 OR BY APPOINTMENT. ALL PHASES NOW OPEN! STUNNING NEW HOMES ARE NOW AVAILABLE AT TIMBER WOLF VALLEY! Offering wooded lots, views, and walkouts available. This Series offers Ranches, 1.5 Stories and 2-Story designs. BASE PRICES INCLUDE STONE ACCENTS, ARCHITECTURAL SHINGLES, BRICK MAILBOXES AND MUCH MORE. This neighborhood exudes a rich and sophisticated look with surprising affordability! Multiple floor plans from which to choose, we will help you find that perfect fit for you and your family! USDA 100% FINANCING AVAILABLE. CALL FOR AN INFORMATIONAL PACKET ON OUR COMMUNITY TODAY!

1216 Alexander, Festus, 63028 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home sits on a large corner lot in a peaceful subdivision. It has been well maintained and sits in the AAA Festus school district. Hang out by the cozy fireplace or enjoy the big open living rom and finished basement. See it today before it's gone tomorrow!

1814 Gardina Drive, Festus, 63028 3 Beds 2 Baths | $304,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,835 Square Feet | Built in None

This photo shows a Montrose II that was previously sold with an optional 3 car garage, stone accents, upgraded garage doors, and extra brick. The base price of this 1835+/- sq ft ranch model is now loaded with an extensive list of options-partial brick front, architectural shingles, house wrap, shutters, grids in all windows and doors, vaulted ceilings, garage door opener, granite counter tops in kitchen, upgraded cabinets with soft close doors and drawers, crown molding on kitchen cabinets, built in microwave, water line for ice maker, open staircase, stainless appliance package, 6 panel doors with 5 inch baseboards trim, brushed nickel package, vinyl plank flooring, ceramic tile and a full bath rough in. This home also comes with 1 yr builders warranty and a 2-10 Home Warranty.

