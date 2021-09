ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)– Anderson School District Five will soon require their employees to get weekly COVID-19 tests if they’re not vaccinated. “One of the things that we’ve really encouraged is our employees to get vaccinated. We believe that’s the surest way that we can keep our schools open,” Superintendent Tom Wilson, Anderson School District Five, said. “In preparation to not have to close schools, one of the ways to do it, is to get people vaccinated. And we’ve offered an incentive as you may recall, $500 incentive for all full-time employees, $250 for part-time employees.”