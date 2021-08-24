Cancel
Ottawa, IL

Home ownership in Ottawa is within reach with townhouses like these

Ottawa Bulletin
 7 days ago

(OTTAWA, IL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Ottawa’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tsrb_0bbTu4Mb00

41 Waterside Way #E, Ottawa, 61350

2 Beds 3 Baths | $255,000 | Townhouse | 1,303 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Enjoy amazing panoramic views of the 32 acre Harbor and the Illinois River from your own rooftop patio. Cooking is a breeze with the stainless steel appliance package in the open kitchen or step outside with your grill on the grilling deck. On-site restaurant, outdoor pool, year-round events and low maintenance living makes this the perfect vacation getaway home or full time living. After a day of adventure in Starved Rock Country, store your kayaks, bikes, and the golf cart in your own tandem garage. Newly painted with new flooring on 1st and 2nd floor! This is Harbor Life at it's Best!!!

For open house information, contact Tammy Barry, HomeSmart Realty Group at 708-320-0002

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11167514)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKO37_0bbTu4Mb00

2643 North Il Route 178 Highway, Utica, 61373

2 Beds 2 Baths | $136,900 | Townhouse | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Reconnect with nature in this sizeable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa located directly across the street from the beautiful Starved Rock State Park. This villa boasts 1800 sq ft of living space, large enough to sleep 8-10 guests. Other features include a large kitchen, a large family room with a fireplace, rear concrete patio off of the main level, a full bathroom on the main level, laundry room on the main level, and two bedrooms upstairs including a master suite with a whirlpool tub, fireplace, and private balcony. This villa can be enjoyed year round while you visit Starved Rock or Matthiessen State parks. Purchase this unit as your family's personal vacation home or let it pay for itself as your vacation rental!

For open house information, contact Lillian Baldwin, Keller Williams Preferred Rlty at 708-798-1111

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11181446)

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Ottawa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

