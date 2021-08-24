Take a look at these Alexander City condominiums on the market now

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Alexander City condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

90 Crown Pointe, Dadeville, 36853 2 Beds 2 Baths | $410,000 | Condominium | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Undeniably one of the most beautiful views of Lake Martin with this unit! 2 bedroom, 2 bath Crowne Pointe condo is a MUST-SEE! Just a few minute boat ride to Chimney Rock and Chucks Marina! Centrally located to all things Lake Martin! We can't get over it! FULLY FURNISHED and has its own boat slip! This condo is not missing anything!

454 Marina Point Road, Dadeville, 36853 3 Beds 2 Baths | $479,900 | Condominium | 1,451 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Very sought after condo in Harbor Pointe Condo complex inside the gates of Stillwaters.Ground floor end unit with wrap around patio and plenty of outdoor storage. This 3 bedroom condo has lots of upgrades from shiplap walls to new granite bar etc. New HVAC in 2020.Assigned parking space near elevator and main entrance. Next door to Harbor Pointe Marina with ship store, boat sales and repair as well as wet and dry boat storage. Unit is steps a few steps away from private beach, saltwater pool and community cabana. Kitchen and laundry appliances to remain as well as some furnishings. This is a non-rental complex. Stillwaters golf, Copper's grill, tennis courts, Bluff's Bar, playground and walking trails make this a unique community close to Auburn, Montgomery and Birmingham. Condo fees approx $940 per quarter. SWRA fee approx $500/year. Fire dues $150 per year

83 Twin Cove, Jacksons Gap, 36861 2 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Condominium | 1,532 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Check out this cute as a button townhome in Jacksons Gap on Lake Martin! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with sunroom off master that can be used for extra sleeping space! Fully furnished (see private remarks) and ready for its new owners! And can't you imagine spending your evenings on that screened porch? Us too! This home has extra storage and its own BOAT SLIP! If that isn't enough, check out the community pool that overlooks Lake Martin!

197 Sunset Point Drive, Dadeville, 36853 2 Beds 2 Baths | $374,900 | Condominium | 1,158 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Enjoy year-round resort living in this top floor water front condo located in the beautiful StillWaters gated community on Lake Martin! This unit has never been rented and is in excellent condition. Sellers are only the second owners of this unit! The unit is being offered fully furnished (some minor exclusions). New flooring recently installed. Cabinets just repainted and light fixtures updated! Deep water deeded boat slip included! Wonderful views from the TWO balconies off the master BR an living room! Water view from every room! This unit also shares a large front balcony with the unit across the hall. Annual HOA fee includes use of all StillWaters amenities - pool, park, tennis, pickleball and more! StillWaters also has golf available (extra fee) and great affordable food and nightlife at Copper's Grill! Monthly COA fee includes water, gas (for fireplace), garbage and basic cable and internet! Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of paradise without all the maintenance!

