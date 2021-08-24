Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Liverpool, OH

Take a look at these homes on the market in East Liverpool

Posted by 
East Liverpool Updates
East Liverpool Updates
 7 days ago

(East Liverpool, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in East Liverpool. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQ24G_0bbTttoq00

401 Broadway Ave, Wellsville, 43968

4 Beds 2 Baths | $24,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,358 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Large corner lot home features 4 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bath, fenced in yard, and a large detached one car garage. Sold as-is while occupied.

For open house information, contact Christopher L Williams, River Valley Realty at 330-385-2288

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4283533)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r4m9k_0bbTttoq00

15161 State Route 170, East Liverpool, 43920

3 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,616 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Brick Ranch with many options. The home has three bedrooms, one full bathroom, one half bathroom, living room, dining room, and an eat-in-kitchen on the first floor. There is a large covered patio off the kitchen in the rear of the home. The front of the home has a covered porch with recessed lighting. This home has lots of closet space. The master bedroom and half bath could be used for a home business since it has a dedicated entrance. The basement has walk-out bulkhead doors. The basement has a full bathroom, office, winter/outdoor clothes storage room, utility room, workshop, and lots of storage. There is a detached two-car garage that measures 26' x 22'. The home has two 200-amp breaker boxes and two-meter slots if you want to use the property for a business. There is a paved parking lot in the front of the home, a paved driveway on the side, and a gravel lot next to the garage.

For open house information, contact Zach Underwood, Underwood & Associates at 330-385-8580

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4243920)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XF5N_0bbTttoq00

42564 Middle Beaver Rd, Lisbon, 44432

2 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Ranch style home nestled in the beautiful hills of Lisbon with a stunning park across the street in Beaver Local School district. Close to restaurants and in a friendly neighborhood. Freshly painted kitchen, spacious four seasons room, first floor laundry. Extra garage space for fun or work. One year home warranty included for a worry free purchase. Call today!

For open house information, contact Kelly L Warren, Kelly Warren and Associates RE Solutions at 330-717-2689

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4288902)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MjRgp_0bbTttoq00

2304 Gladys Ave, East Liverpool, 43920

3 Beds 2 Baths | $39,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,569 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great opportunity to make this home special. call today and lets make a deal!

For open house information, contact Christopher L Williams, River Valley Realty at 330-385-2288

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4281454)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
East Liverpool Updates

East Liverpool Updates

East Liverpool, OH
162
Followers
407
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With East Liverpool Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lisbon, OH
East Liverpool, OH
Business
City
East Liverpool, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Home Business#Recessed Lighting#Storage Room#River Valley Realty#Underwood Associates#Associates Re Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy