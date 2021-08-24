Take a look at these homes on the market in East Liverpool
(East Liverpool, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in East Liverpool. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
Large corner lot home features 4 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bath, fenced in yard, and a large detached one car garage. Sold as-is while occupied.
Brick Ranch with many options. The home has three bedrooms, one full bathroom, one half bathroom, living room, dining room, and an eat-in-kitchen on the first floor. There is a large covered patio off the kitchen in the rear of the home. The front of the home has a covered porch with recessed lighting. This home has lots of closet space. The master bedroom and half bath could be used for a home business since it has a dedicated entrance. The basement has walk-out bulkhead doors. The basement has a full bathroom, office, winter/outdoor clothes storage room, utility room, workshop, and lots of storage. There is a detached two-car garage that measures 26' x 22'. The home has two 200-amp breaker boxes and two-meter slots if you want to use the property for a business. There is a paved parking lot in the front of the home, a paved driveway on the side, and a gravel lot next to the garage.
Ranch style home nestled in the beautiful hills of Lisbon with a stunning park across the street in Beaver Local School district. Close to restaurants and in a friendly neighborhood. Freshly painted kitchen, spacious four seasons room, first floor laundry. Extra garage space for fun or work. One year home warranty included for a worry free purchase. Call today!
Great opportunity to make this home special. call today and lets make a deal!
