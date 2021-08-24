Take a look at these Rutland condominiums on the market now

(RUTLAND, VT) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Rutland or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Rutland, pulled from our classifieds:

21 Elm Street, Proctor, 05765 2 Beds 1 Bath | $156,900 | Condominium | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Newly renovated 2 Bedroom condo in Proctor Vermont. Large eat-in kitchen with sleek dark cabinets and granite countertops and living room on the first floor. 2 bedrooms with good sized closets, full bath and a bonus room on the second floor. New vinyl windows. Washer/Dryer hookup in the basement. Included in this price is new vinyl siding and shingles on the front porch to be completed prior to sale. Condo owner will be responsible for painting of the front porch. HOA fee includes plowing, lawn care, exterior maintenance, water, sewer and master association liability insurance policy. Condo owner is responsible for their portion of the property taxes, as well as all of their utilities to include, heat, electricity, telephone, cable and homeowners and flood insurance if required by a mortgage lender. Proctor property taxes include rubbish removal.

894 East Ash Road, Plymouth, 05056 2 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Condominium | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Hawk Inn, Ledges #9 - Immaculate, nicely remodeled two bedroom, two bathroom condominium located at Hawk Inn. This condo is the perfect getaway situated between Okemo and Killington mountains and just minutes to our local lakes. Newly renovated with updated flooring, kitchen and baths this is truly a turn-key property. Enjoy the fieldstone fireplace on a chilly VT day after a hike or snowshoe on Hawks trail system just steps from your door.

203 Old Mill Road, Killington, 05751 2 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Condominium | 935 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Don't miss this opportunity to own your own 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo at Pinnacle! This unit features an open concept kitchen/living area, in-unit laundry and would be a great rental, or a fun spot for the whole family. Cozy up to the fireplace or step outside off the living room on to your private balcony where you can kick your feet up and peacefully enjoy the fresh mountain air. Utilize the convenient shuttle to and from the mountain throughout the winter. Pinnacle has many amenities including a hot tub, in-ground pool, exercise facility, tennis court, building maintenance, master insurance, snow removal and trash. Make it yours just in time for the 2021-2022 ski season!

114 Highridge Road, Killington, 05751 1 Bed 1 Bath | $149,000 | Condominium | 616 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Come enjoy a piece of Vermont in this cozy 1 bedroom unit at one of the most convenient locations for Skiing, Biking and Hiking in Killington! Shuttle to the slopes and ski back. Sit in front of the Wood burning Fireplace after a full day of outdoor activities. This highly desired complex is very well taken care of and offers a clean facility with an indoor heated pool, exercise room and outdoor stone hot tub. Call for your viewing today!

