Lawrenceburg, TN

On the hunt for a home in Lawrenceburg? These houses are on the market

Lawrenceburg News Beat
 7 days ago

(Lawrenceburg, TN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lawrenceburg. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSImk_0bbTtoeR00

424 Gobble St, Lawrenceburg, 38464

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 2019

~ JUST LIKE NEW ~ offers 3 Bed/ 2 Bath, Great Room opens to spacious Kitchen with Walk-in-Pantry, All main Kitchen Appliances, Trey Ceilings, Farmhouse type Doors, Beautiful marbled style tile with complimenting counter tops, double Vanity Master Bath, Concrete Drive/sidewalk,Landscaped, come rock on the front porch and enjoy nature and a peaceful neighborhood. Call today to see this beautiful home.

For open house information, contact Brenda Perry, RE/MAX PROS at 931-762-1126

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2265395)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Ss6u_0bbTtoeR00

16 Westside Rd, Lawrenceburg, 38464

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,630 Square Feet | Built in 1973

You'll love the open concept of this newly renovated home nestled on a shady lot with beautiful views from the second floor 12x12 sundeck. 6 foot fenced yard, 10x14 patio. New roof, vinyl siding, new paint, new bathrooms with granite tops, ceramic tile in the master, new commodes & sinks, new kitchen countertops, new windows & patio door, new fans & lights plus gorgeous exposed beams & laminate floors. Partial finished basement.

For open house information, contact Ron Fisher, RE/MAX PROS at 931-762-1126

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2260747)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31IqMN_0bbTtoeR00

410 Weakley Creek Rd, Lawrenceburg, 38464

3 Beds 3 Baths | $539,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,300 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This custom built brick home has it all. It has a huge great room, formal living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a nice 1.14 acre lot, fenced in back yard, a year old roof, 2 car garage, concrete driveway, granite countertops, SS appliances, tile shower and so much more. This house is very spacious and is designed beautifully inside. Convenient to anywhere in town. This home is perfect for entertaining and has a lot to offer. Showings will being on 7/20/21.

For open house information, contact Brad Story, Keller Williams - Hood Company at 931-762-5816

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2273526)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cb90_0bbTtoeR00

37 Kasen Ln, Ethridge, 38456

3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Charming 3 BR, 2 BA Home on a Large Level Lot; Fabulous Open Floor Plan w/ LVP Flooring, Recess Lighting & 9 ft ceilings throughout; Large Island w/ Eating-in Bar, Gorgeous Granite, Stainless Appliances, Pantry Closet & an Abundance of Cabinetry in Kitchen; Master BR has Large WIC; Double Vanities & Linen Cabinet in Master BA; Nice Size Laundry Room; Oversized 2 Car Garage; Home is built on a Slab so very few Stairs; Covered Front & Back Porches; Close to Hwy 43; Easy Commute to I-65

For open house information, contact Lori Dawn Garner, ABR, SRES, Keller Williams Realty at 615-302-4242

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2268054)

