These houses are for sale in Sikeston

309 Harrison St, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,287 Square Feet | Built in 1971

** ATTENTION INVESTORS** 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home, HVAC system and water heater less than a year old. Currently rented with income opportunity. Great location and loads of more potential. Call today!

1103 Willow Way, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,857 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Gorgeous home on a quiet cul-de-sac in South Ridge Estates, within walking distance of the new Wing Elementary School. The hand-scraped hardwood floors complement neutral colors and the open concept floor plan. The eat-in kitchen is laid out perfectly, plus there’s a separate dining room. Laundry room is conveniently located inside the back door and has a sink as well. The in-ground irrigation system will keep your lawn plush and green even in the hottest months. Ring doorbell and Nest thermostat use technology to make your life easier. The back yard features a nice covered porch with ceiling fan, and a privacy fence. This is the original owner for this well-kept home.

333 N Kingshighway, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,044 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Proudly display the Sikeston Historic Home plaque on this beautiful one-of-a -kind beauty in Sikeston's Historic Downtown District. The character this home exudes is endless from the original hardwood flooring to the crown moldings and transoms above the solid wood doors. The charm remains, but the updates have been made as well. Electrical has been updated, and the roof is only a few years old. Downstairs boasts a huge family rm., dining rm, kitchen and sunroom. Upstairs you'll find 3bdrms and room for an office or sitting room. You'll love the bay window and huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom! The detached garage is huge with room for four vehicles plus shelving galore, built-in work bench, plus attic storage. Outside you will find flagstone walkways, a very large deck, and the most inviting front porch and swing that you can imagine. Transitional zoning with a downtown classification gives the buyer a vast variety of options with this property

312 Ridge Dr., Sikeston, 63801 4 Beds 5 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,304 Square Feet | Built in 2004

9'-ceilings except in the great room 18' cathedral ceiling; Hickory hardwood flooring in the study and dining room; 2-large chandeliers and a built-in china cabinet located in the dining room; Laundry room on the main floor; Kitchen w/12' island in the middle, tile flooring, stone counters, custom cabinet in cherry, gas cook-top, and a half bath off of the kitchen area; Great room has 18' cathedral ceiling, faux finish, gas fireplace, and a partial travertine floor extending to the hallways; Master bedroom is carpeted, tray ceiling, gas fireplace, and walk-in closet; Master bathroom has heated floors, small gas fireplace, whirlpool tub (heated), shower, and access to open porch. UPSTAIRS; Library, bedroom with a walk-in closet and access to upper open porch plus a separate tub & sower with a small gas fireplace, bonus room off of bathroom carpeted w/shelving, office area or another bedroom with access to open porch, and another bedroom with a jack & jill bathroom.

