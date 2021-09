Craig Kimbrel hasn’t had a great start to his career with the Chicago White Sox and it’s because Tony La Russa is making a big mistake with him. As soon as it was announced that the Chicago White Sox were acquiring Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs, fans on the south side of the Windy City were jacked up. Kimbrel is a future Hall-of-Fame closer, as he’s been one of the best in the game for years.