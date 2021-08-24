Cancel
Radford, VA

Check out these houses for sale in Radford

Radford Daily
Radford Daily
 7 days ago

(RADFORD, VA) Looking for a house in Radford? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Radford listings:

5241 & 5243 Highland Road, Dublin, 24084

4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Completely Rebuilt Duplex sitting on 2 lots totaling 1 acre of land. Each unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 baths with laundry area/utility room. Front unit is a single level around 750 sqft. kitchen opens to family room with mountain views. Back entry unit is a two-story with living room and kitchen on the lower lever with 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Vinyl Plank flooring throughout and plush carpet in all bedrooms. All appliances convey (except for washer and dryer). Additional Bonus room 15'Wx 25'L with electricity. No HOA fees or restrictions. New: roof, plumbing, water lines, electrical, wall and attic insulation.

For open house information, contact Reina Martinez, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-412750)

6262 Swiss Knob Drive, Dublin, 24084

2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 784 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Enjoy life's simple pleasures with this impressive residence with lake views, located minutes from Claytor Lake State Park and I-81. The floor plan includes two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a kitchen that flows through the dining room to the private patio. Experience sunrise and sunset while sitting in the comfort of your home but don't forget to experience fishing, skiing, tubing, kayaking, or just relaxing by the lake. Don't forget to make use of the community dock! Perfect as a holiday retreat home or investment property.

For open house information, contact Amy Hudson, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-412912)

3795 Truman Avenue, Christiansburg, 24073

4 Beds 2 Baths | $229,800 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 2014

We present to you this lovely ranch style home with a large detached garage in the Riner School District. 4 Large Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms - Master bath boast a large soaking tub, lends room for everyone. Gorgeous Eat-in kitchen plus open dining area, living room, family room and laundry room. Home is in beautiful condition. Nice sized lot with lots of room for play and gardening. Huge single bay garage is ready for that dream car. Make plans to see this home today, in this market it will not last long.

For open house information, contact Scott Bunn, RE/MAX 8 The Scott Bunn Division at 540-818-5383

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-412999)

375 Robin Road, Christiansburg, 24073

5 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,220 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Very spacious home in a great location. Amenities include many built-in features. Easy access to the attached garage from the den. Full unfinished basement. Well established neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Randy Gardner, G R Smith Realty at 540-392-6280

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-411666)

