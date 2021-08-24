Take a look at these homes for sale in River Falls

(River Falls, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in River Falls than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

N3534 County Road C, Ellsworth, 54011 3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,832 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Scenic country retreat on surveyed 2+ Acres between Ellsworth, WI and Red Wing, MN offers a move in ready 3BR/3BA LL WO, fabulous outdoor living plus heated garage / shop space with parking for 6+! Finished and heated 30x40 detached shop has water / wash sink, wired for internet, insulation under concrete, 12x12 loft, cabinetry, 2-10x10 OH doors & 1-7x9! Open main floor boasts brand new kitchen counter tops, tile flooring & fixtures; dining room slider leads to the huge L shaped deck with views; stylish laminate wood flooring & bay window in living room! You'll also love the LL family room with stone faced FP and access to the paver patio & salt water above ground pool! Great landscaping; two nice yard sheds and chicken coop! Attached heated finished garage features barn board accents with locker & coat hook storage system! Newer well pump, tank & water heater-2017; metal roof; new windows/siding-2014; in-house dehumidifier; so much more! Check out this wonderful rural property today!

662 W Giana Court, Ellsworth, 54011 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,172 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Why build when you can move right into this newer stylish & spacious 4BR/3BA w/over half acre lot on cul de sac at edge of town! Finished 3 Car attached insulated garage has a concrete driveway, piped for gas heater & door to the storage shed which leads to the rear patio! You can also relax on the colored stamped concrete front patio or the 12x14 back deck w/steps down to yard! Vaulted & open concept main floor features beautiful laminate wood flooring in the kitchen & dining, center island, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and access to the back deck! Large living room has neutral carpet, bump out window and barnboard TV accent! Find two bedrooms on each level; main floor Owner's suite boasts a walk-in closet and private 3/4 bath. Huge lower level family room offers a stand alone gas fireplace, shiplap walls and textured wainscoting below, surround sound and laminate flooring! Full bath with soaker tub & tiled surround, barnboard walls and galvanized accenting! Must see!

1160 Harris Court, Prescott, 54021 3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Duplex | 1,754 Square Feet | Built in 2021

ENJOY LIFE MORE!! To-be Built twin homes w/upgrades galore. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including master, granite countertops, SS appliances, Heat & Glo fireplace, Andersen 400 Series Windows, custom cabinets, vinyl plank & carpet floors, 3 panel doors, in-floor heat, vaulted ceilings, sunroom, sodded & landscaped yard, sprinkler system, premium vinyl siding w/stone accents, insulated & sheet rocked 2 car garage, 1754 finished square feet, patio, & so much more. Pics from similar home. CALL NOW TO PICK YOUR LOT!

1442 Lee Circle, Hudson, 54016 3 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,681 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Welcome to this beautiful one-level luxury home located in Summit Ridge. An open floor plan in the main living area makes entertaining simple. The large picturesque windows highlight the rooms with sunlight. Enjoy the views of the wildlife and nature from inside or while sitting outside on the maintenance free deck. A bedroom is ready to be finished in the basement for more equity. The upgrades and attention to details are boasting throughout.

