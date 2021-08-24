House-hunt Altus: What’s on the market

(ALTUS, OK) Looking for a house in Altus? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

325 Buena Vista Street, Altus, 73521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,061 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Location! Location! Location! This immaculate home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, basement, large sunroom and a stunning backyard with a swimming pool. Entering the home is breathtaking with the gorgeous chandeliers in the foyer and dining area and white tile throughout most of the home including the basement. The Kitchen features a built in stove and oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and lots of storage. All appliances are stainless steel. The breakfast nook has a great view of the backyard and swimming pool. The Master Suite is extremely large including a Roman tub, double vanity, separate shower and toilet and a large walk in closet. Several closets throughout the home. Nice laundry room with washer, dryer, folding table and storage. The backyard is a dream and features beautiful landscaping and swimming pool. Large 2-car garage. Underground sprinkler system. The home will get a new roof prior to closing.

802 N Hudson Street, Altus, 73521 3 Beds 3 Baths | $164,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,504 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This is a must see! Take a look at this immaculate, craftmanship home. Located on a corner lot, this 3 bedroom, 2.1, 3500 square foot home has so much to offer, you will not find another one like it! Well maintain hard wood floors through-out. On the first floor, entry living room and dining room have built-in bookshelves. Each room is open and spacious. First floor living room is perfect hosting room for special gatherings or holidays with family and friends. Second floor is where a personal office is located with floor to ceiling crafted bookshelves and built-in desk. A full size kitchen is also available on the second floor.

224 W Pheasant Circle, Altus, 73521 3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,753 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Don't miss out on this beautiful one of a kind ranch style home! With 3 bedrooms, 3 baths & an indoor Olympic style pool, this home has everything you will need! Home features primary bedroom on first floor with library/study right off of it & access to the pool from primary. Primary bathroom has jacuzzi tub, stand up shower & closets. Living room is open to dining & kitchen. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops & subzero commercial refrigerator. There are 2 large bedrooms upstairs with jack & Jill bathroom. At the top of the second floor is a second living area or game room. Anderson windows with plantation shutters. The indoor pool provides heating and cooling, windows protected with hurricane shutters. There is a half bath right off the pool area. Cellar is accessed from indoors providing a 10X12 concrete storm cellar. Living room has beautiful stone fireplace that runs off gas or wood burning.

813 Jamestown Drive, Altus, 73521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,600 | Single Family Residence | 2,044 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Brick home on cul-d-sac. Nice sized backyard with a wood privacy fence & storage building. The home has 3 large bedrooms with nice sized closets. Formal dining room, large kitchen with bar & breakfast area. Granite countertops throughout home. Large family room with a fireplace. Home has a water softner & a storm cellar in garage. Kitchen appliances stay with home.

