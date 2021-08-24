Homes for sale in Douglas: New listings

(DOUGLAS, AZ) Looking for a house in Douglas? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

If you’re Douglas-curious, take a look at these listings today:

1127 E 6Th Street, Douglas, 85607 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,324 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Two for One deal! Main house is of adobe construction with brand new roof and fresh paint through out! Great starter home with spacious living and formal dining rooms, eat in kitchen has lots of cabinets and gas stove. Three bedrooms, 2 baths, family room w/wood burning fire place AND a basement which would be ideal for a man cave! Property in rear needs some work but would be a great mother in law suite or extra income rental. Lots of mature trees through out large lot including a fig and pomegranate tree! Buyers to verify school and any other pertinent information.

For open house information, contact Eva Paz, Realty ONE Group at 888-461-0101

2003 E 10Th Street, Douglas, 85607 4 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,036 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Investor Special, fix up property with lots of potential. Sold as is, no repairs will be completed by seller. Four bedroom two bath house with a large lot. Large backyard with a Ramada and workshop. Estate sale, personal representative never occupied the property. Buyer to verify all information and complete their own due diligence. Utilities will not be turned on by the seller. Cash sale only.

For open house information, contact Marc I Martinez, Realty Executives Arizona Territory at 520-207-0903

538 E Avenue, Douglas, 85607 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 786 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This is a nice property. Roof has been coted three years ago. It has a new swamp cooler.Front porch is very cute. This property with some TLC will be a very nice house. Property is rented month to month.

For open house information, contact Sylvia Varela, Castro Real Estate Services at 520-743-3822