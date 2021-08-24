Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas, AZ

Homes for sale in Douglas: New listings

Posted by 
Douglas Voice
Douglas Voice
 7 days ago

(DOUGLAS, AZ) Looking for a house in Douglas? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Douglas-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdGuV_0bbTtaIH00

1127 E 6Th Street, Douglas, 85607

3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,324 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Two for One deal! Main house is of adobe construction with brand new roof and fresh paint through out! Great starter home with spacious living and formal dining rooms, eat in kitchen has lots of cabinets and gas stove. Three bedrooms, 2 baths, family room w/wood burning fire place AND a basement which would be ideal for a man cave! Property in rear needs some work but would be a great mother in law suite or extra income rental. Lots of mature trees through out large lot including a fig and pomegranate tree! Buyers to verify school and any other pertinent information.

For open house information, contact Eva Paz, Realty ONE Group at 888-461-0101

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6256773)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zIMR_0bbTtaIH00

2003 E 10Th Street, Douglas, 85607

4 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,036 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Investor Special, fix up property with lots of potential. Sold as is, no repairs will be completed by seller. Four bedroom two bath house with a large lot. Large backyard with a Ramada and workshop. Estate sale, personal representative never occupied the property. Buyer to verify all information and complete their own due diligence. Utilities will not be turned on by the seller. Cash sale only.

For open house information, contact Marc I Martinez, Realty Executives Arizona Territory at 520-207-0903

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22119737)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVLwL_0bbTtaIH00

538 E Avenue, Douglas, 85607

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 786 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This is a nice property. Roof has been coted three years ago. It has a new swamp cooler.Front porch is very cute. This property with some TLC will be a very nice house. Property is rented month to month.

For open house information, contact Sylvia Varela, Castro Real Estate Services at 520-743-3822

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22120574)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Douglas Voice

Douglas Voice

Douglas, AZ
52
Followers
344
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Douglas Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Douglas, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realty One Group#Adobe#Realty One Group#Utilities#Realty Executives#Tlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy